The McLean County High School boys basketball team held their 2022-2023 season banquet at Buck Creek Baptist Church on March 28. Pictured from left to right, back row: assistant coach Will Hudson, Declan Scott, head coach Darren Lynam, Brodie Cline, Will Taylor, Cruz Lee, Jaxon Floyd, Noah Patrick, Zane Decker, Evan Ward, Gunnar Revelett, assistant coach Kevin Fritz, assistant coach Eli Ellis and Brother Tommy Webb. Front row: Camden Baird, Braxton Floyd, Landon French, Jax Lee, Braiden Davis, Konnor Statts, Connor Ward, Hayden Hudson, Leland Thompson and Jackson Reynolds.