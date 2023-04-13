The McLean County High School boys basketball team had their 2022-2023 banquet at Buck Creek Baptist Church on March 28. The Cougars had several accomplishments to celebrate this season.
This team is the first in school history with back-to-back 20 win seasons and the most wins in any four year span with 81. This senior group is only the second in school history to go through all four years in a winning program. The first group was the 1985 seniors.
The team and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families before several individual awards were presented as follows: Jaxon Floyd—Team MVP, Cruz Lee—Leadership Award, Brodie Cline—Efficiency Award and Gunnar Revelett—Efficiency Award, Evan Ward—Rebound Award, Declan Scott—6th Man Award, Will Taylor—110% Award, Noah Patrick—Mental Attitude Award, Jax Lee—JV Player of the Year, Braxton Floyd—Freshman Player of the Year.
Senior Jaxon Floyd joined the 1,000 Point Club and played in 58 winning games throughout his career at McLean County. This marks him ranked in the All Time Top 5 for an individual player at the school.
Senior Cruz Lee played in 56 winning games throughout his time as a Cougar. This marks him ranked in the All Time Top 10.
“It didn’t exactly end the way we all wanted it to, but we had an outstanding regular season with our 21 wins and finishing 4th in the RPI in the Region,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “The seniors and this team definitely put their mark on the program with being a part of 42 wins over the past two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.