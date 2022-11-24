The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is looking to continue the momentum from making history in the 2021-22 season.
The Cougars have won 60 games over the past three years, which leads the 3rd Region, and are looking for a fourth consecutive winning season under head coach Darren Lynam.
McLean County went 21-11 last season and advanced to the 3rd Region Tournament championship game for the first time in school history. Along the way, they knocked off Ohio County in the 10th District Tournament and highly touted Owensboro Senior in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals. The Cougars are returning four of their top six players from last year and look to build on that success.
Jaxon Floyd returns for his senior season having averaged 14.1 points and 2.5 assists per game last year. Floyd was named an All-Region honorable mention player last season and is expected to be one of the top players in the region.
Senior Cruz Lee has two years of varsity experience and was a full-time starter last season. Lee averaged 8.0 points per game.
Evan Ward is also a returning starter at forward. The senior averaged 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.
Brodie Cline, last year’s sixth man, will be elevated to a full-time starter for his junior season. Cline is expected to expand on his 5.3 points per game last year.
Sophomore Gunnar Revelett is up from the JV team and will play an inside position this year. Senior Will Taylor will be a post player off the bench and will also provide strength inside.
Seniors Declan Scott and Noah Patrick will be guards off the bench. Scott is a very good defender and ball handler. Patrick brings a good outside shot.
Juniors Isaiah Algood and Elijah Baldwin and sophomores Zane Decker and Jax Lee could push for playing time.
The Cougars have a packed schedule, including six games at the Owensboro Sportscenter. McLean County will also host the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament.
The 10th District is stacking up to be another battle for the championship.
“Ohio County had several returnees and is probably the preseason district favorite,” Lynam said. “Muhlenberg County lost a lot to graduation, but do have some quality returning players and will be fairly strong again with their overall school size.”
Lynam has a stellar staff to help his team garner a positive outcome this season. Eli Ellis is the JV coach and varsity assistant. Will Hudson has joined the staff as freshman coach and will also assist on varsity. Kevin Fritz is the team statistician as well as varsity assistan. Brother Tommy Webb is a varsity assistant coach. Wyatt Huff is the team manager.
One new wrinkle this year is Lynam is also the head baseball coach for the Cougars. When asked to comment on balancing both roles, he shared, “Coaching both sports will add more to my plate, no doubt.”
Lynam went on to say that he has quality assistants in both programs who can handle the day-to-day operations in the offseason for each sport. Finishing one sport and diving directly into another is not new to Lynam, as he has been coaching his son’s baseball teams for several years.
The Cougars have been working hard to prepare for the season and had a scrimmage game last week.
“We did not play very well in the first half against Trigg County,” Lynam said. “But we played exceptionally well in the second half and were able to erase a 14-point deficit. We just need to make sure we start games better in the future.”
McLean County will open the 2022-23 season on the road at Cloverport on Nov. 29. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. After two more away games on Dec. 2 and 3, the Cougars will have their first home game on Dec. 5. Tipoff against Crittenden County is at 7 p.m.
