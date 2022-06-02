The basketball team is pictured with the history-making banner, back row from left: Will Taylor, Declan Scott, Caleb Stein, Cruz Lee, Varsity Assistant and JV Coach Eli Ellis, Brady Dame, Head Coach Darren Lynam, Bryce Durbin, Carter Riley, Varsity Assistant and Freshman Coach Wesley Dame, Evan Ward, Jaxon Floyd, Brodie Cline, Noah Patrick, Hayden Hudson, Landon French. Kneeling: Jeremiah Clark, Brother Tommy Webb, Clay Brawner, Braiden Davis, Jax Lee, Gunnar Revelett and Zane Decker.