The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team celebrated the history-making 2021-22 season with a banquet at Buck Creek Baptist Church on May 19. The players enjoyed a meal with their families and coaching staff before a slideshow presentation. Several awards and special gifts were then presented to the players.
The Cougars were the 10th District runners-up and went all the way to the championship game in the 3rd Region Tournament. This was the first-ever trip to the championship game in program history and was the first time a public All ‘A’ school made the Regional finals since 1990. The team finished the season with a 21-11 record and the most wins in the 3rd Region. Head coach Darren Lynam was named the ESPN Owensboro Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Each player was given a scrapbook, which included all press clippings, photos and stats from the year. Varsity players each received a plague commemorating their notable accomplishments.
Brady Dame was the Most Valuable Player and recognized for the following: Team Efficiency Leader (72%), Most Rebounds (234), Most Assists (113), Most Blocked Shots (31), and Most Steals (56). Dame finished his career as the fifth leading scorer in McLean County history with 1,202 points and the second-leading rebounder with 901. Dame graduates having played in 71 winning games during his career, the most wins amassed by one player ever at McLean County. He was also named the ESPN Owensboro McLean County Cougar of the Year.
Jaxon Floyd was named the Offensive Player of the Year and recognized for the following: Most points (452), Most 3’s (49) and Highest Free-Throw percentage (74%). Bryce Durbin was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Cruz Lee was given the Leadership Award. Evan Ward was the Most Improved Player and had the Highest Field Goal percentage (58%). Brodie Cline was given the Sixth Man Award and had the Highest 3-point percentage (39%). Carter Riley was given the Cougar Award and the 110% Award. Caleb Stein was given the Mental Attitude Award. James Haerle had the Most Charges Taken (13). Clay Brawner, Declan Scott, Noah Patrick and Will Taylor each received a plaque as being a part of the varsity roster this season.
The JV team was also recognized. Brodie Cline was named the JV Player of the Year. Declan Scott, Noah Patrick, Clay Brawner, Will Taylor, Gunnar Revelett, Zane Decker, Jax Lee and Landon French were all on the JV team.
Gunnar Revelett was named the Freshmen Player of the Year. Zane Decker, Jax Lee, Landon French, Braiden Davis, Hayden Hudson, and Jeremiah Clark made up the freshman team.
“It was really good to get the team together again one more time, honor them for all they have accomplished and celebrate our 3rd Region run,” head coach Darren Lynam said. “Looking ahead to next year, our cupboard certainly is not bare. We return four of our top six players from this year’s team and will be able to add an additional four quality seniors and a couple of sophomores as well.”
