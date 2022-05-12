The McLean County High School track team participated in a Quad Meet at Muhlenberg County on May 2 and traveled to Henderson for an Invitational Meet on May 7.
The McLean County men and women both placed third in Greenville. The men placed second and the women came in third at Henderson.
The meet at Muhlenberg County had several notable accomplishments for the Cougars. Kadyn McElvain won and ran a personal best in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41 seconds. This time is currently the best in the Region.
The men’s 4x400 meter relay team ran a season best time of 3:43. The members of that relay team are Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Kadyn McElvain and Edwin Millay.
Braiden Davis and Jackson Galloway ran personal bests in the 400 meter run with times of 1:02 and 1:05 respectively. Sawyer Ring ran a personal best in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:00.
The women had some great finishes on the day as well. Kashlynn Rice placed second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. The 4x800 meter relay team won their event. The members of that relay team are Kate Hayden, Rachel Schutte, Rachel Ring and Josie Martin. The relay team of Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Bree Frailley and Rachel Schutte placed second in the 4x100 meter relay.
The following are the results in individual events for the men with 13 events scored: 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 2nd, 4x100 meter relays—McLean 2nd (Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Kadyn McElvain, Edwin Millay),4x400 meter relays—McLean 2nd (Clayton, Durbin, McElvain, Millay), Triple jump—Bryce Durbin 2nd, Edwin Millay 3rd, Lyric Groves 7th, 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 3rd, Lyric Groves 10th, 3200 meter run—Sawyer Ring 3rd, 1600 meter run—Sawyer Ring 4th, Ian Nelson 6th, 200 meter dash—Edwin Millay 5th, Zach Clayton 10th, Shot put—Kadun Rager 6th, Michael Woosley 9th, 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 7th, Jackson Galloway 8th, 800 meter run—Ian Nelson 8th, Discus throw—Kadun Rager 8th.
The women had the following results in individual events with 14 events scored: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 1st (Kate Hayden, Rachel Schutte, Rachel Ring, Josie Martin), Triple jump—Kashlynn Rice 1st, Ellie Troutman 3rd, Rachel Schutte 4th, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Bree Frailley, Rachel Schutte), 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 2nd, Ellie Troutman 8th, 200 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 2nd, Rainy Willoughby 10th, 400 meter dash—Abbi Massey 5th, 800 meter run—Rachel Ring 5th, Josie Martin 6th, Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 8th, Rose Jones 10th, Shot put—Rose Jones 9th, Cadence Woosley 10th.
“It was the overall best meet of our season so far and a really good night to prepare us for the rest of the regular season and the Regional meet,” said Coach Seth Lancaster.
The team ended the week at Henderson last Saturday. There were 18 events scored for both the men and women with several notable accomplishments.
Braiden Davis ran a personal best in the 400 meter dash with a time of 61 seconds and placed second. Hunter Stratton also ran a personal best with a time of 62 seconds in this event and placed third.
Brayson Smith and Sawyer Ring both ran a personal best in the 1600 meter run with times of a 5:50 and 5:54. Sawyer also ran a personal best in the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:01.
The men had the following results in individual events: 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 1st (time 43.26), Long jump—Bryce Durbin 1st (18-06 feet), Edwin Millay 3rd, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 1st with a time of 47.05 (Kadyn McElvain, Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay), 4x200 meter relay—McLean 1st with a time of 1:49 (Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis, Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves), 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 3rd, Hunter Stratton 4th, 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 4th, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 4th (Jesse Jones, Ian Nelson, Brayson Smith, Jackson Galloway), Triple jump—Braiden Davis 4th, Jackson Galloway 6th, 3200 meter run—Sawyer Ring 5th, High jump—Kamden Walters 5th, 800 meter run—Ian Nelson 6th, 1600 meter run—Brayson Smith 6th, Sawyer Ring 7th, Jesse Jones 8th, Discus throw—Kadun Rager 7th, Kaiden Kemper 10th, Shot put—Kadun Rager 9th.
The following are the results for the women in individual events: 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 2nd (time 14.05), Ellie Troutman 8th, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 2nd with a time of 14:03 (Rachel Schutte, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring, Kate Hayden), 200 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 2nd (time 30.04), Rainy Willoughby 10th, Long jump—Kashlynn Rice 3rd, Ellie Troutman 10th, 4x200 meter relay—McLean 4th (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Bree Frailley, Rachel Schutte), 400 meter dash—Bree Frailley 4th, Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 5th, 800 meter run—Josie Martin 6th, 1600 meter run—Rachel Ring 6th, Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 9th, Shot put—Rose Jones 9th.
The Cougars will host the McLean County Relays this Friday, May 13, for Senior Night. This final regular season meet will begin at 5 p.m. The team will then compete in the Region Championships at Apollo High School on May 24.
