Bradley N. Kassinger, 57, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home in Owensboro. Bradley Neil Kassinger was born Dec. 24, 1964, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late James C. and LuAnn Eaton Kassinger. Bradley was a 1982 graduate of McLean County High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired from Lockheed Martin in Harrogate, England, and attended Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Owensboro. Bradley enjoyed watching movies, traveling and working with electronics, including both drones and remote control cars. In addition to his parents, Bradley was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Kassinger.
Survivors include a brother, Blake Kassinger of Owensboro; two nephews, Chad Kassinger of Whitesville and Jake Kassinger (Libby) of Owensboro; two nieces, Amy Kassinger of California and Paige Kassinger of Owensboro; a great nephew, Christopher; and two great nieces, Allie Kassinger and Maliyah Kassinger.
Graveside services were held Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Rev. Jesse Johnson officiated. Military Honors were conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Bradley’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Bradley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
