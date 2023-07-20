UTICA — Brenda Love, 78, a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully at her home in Utica, Kentucky, on July 15, 2023. Brenda Gail Evans was born March 19, 1945, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late William Henry and Lannie Bell Crabtree Evans and was married her sweetheart, Fred W. Love Aug. 13, 1960. They shared a blissful marriage of 57 years until his passing on May 9, 2018. As a devoted homemaker, Brenda created a warm, welcoming home for her husband and their three children. A member of the Pentecostal Faith, Brenda found great joy in attending church.
She was a living example of her belief, embodying love, kindness, and generosity in all her interactions. In addition to her deep faith, Brenda’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. She greatly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life — a good conversation, a shared meal, or a quiet moment with a loved one. Her home was a hub of warmth and hospitality, a place where everyone felt welcome.
Brenda will be remembered for her friendly nature and her unwavering faith. Her selflessness and kindness left a deep imprint on all who knew her. She was a beacon of love and faith, and her legacy will continue to live on through the lives of her children, grandchildren, and all those she touched.
It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to Brenda Gail Love, yet we do so with the comfort of knowing she is reunited with her beloved husband of 57 years, Fred and son, Freddie Wayne.
Her surviving family includes her son, Michael Love of Hammond, Indiana; her daughter, Ronda Allande (Albert) of Lake Village, Indiana; two grandsons, Stephen Allande (Jennifer) and Adam Allande; two great-grandsons, Stephen Allande and Miguel Allande; a sister, Carolyn Sue Vandiver of Owensboro; and two special girls who she considered as her own daughters, Brenda Talley and Cindy Gutierrez.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Cletus Sinnett officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Brenda’s family from 3-7 p.m. Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
Brenda’s services will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
Share your memories and photos of Brenda at musterfuneralhomes.com.
