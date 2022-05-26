LIVERMORE — Brett C. McPherson, 44, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 21, at his home in Livermore. Brett Christopher McPherson was born March 10, 1978 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Harold Wayne and Pamela Ann Baldwin McPherson and was married to the former Bethanney Shae Gross Feb. 24, 2001. Brett was licensed paramedic #3390P, serving the people of McLean, Daviess, and Warren Counties for 21 years and also working in the emergency room at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. Brett was a Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, enjoyed camping, fishing, caring for his Mustang, family get-togethers, and his dog, Kobe. Brett was preceded in death by his father, Wayne McPherson, who died Nov. 20, 2021.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Bethanney McPherson; a son, Beau of Livermore; his mother, Pam McPherson of Owensboro; grandmother, Mary Lou Baldwin of Livermore; a brother, Kyle McPherson (Krystina) of Lewisport; Bethanney’s parents, Stella and Bobby Gross of Livermore; Bethanney’s sisters, Shannon Parham (Robbie), Tiffany Wilkerson (Todd) and Maggan Riley (Jason) all of Livermore; Bethanney’s grandmother, Betty Gross of Livermore; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Tommy Webb officiated. Burial was at the Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Brett C. McPherson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County EMS; P.O. Box 127; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Brett at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.