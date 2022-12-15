LIVERMORE — Brisco Hedges, 70, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Winfred Brisco Hedges was born November 27, 1952, in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Joseph Lee and Violet Ray Hoover Hedges. Brisco was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening and car races.
In addition to his parents, Brisco was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Hedges and Herbie Hedges and by his sister, Lynn Haynes.
Survivors include two brothers, Donald Hedges (Janet) of Cape Coral, Florida and Allen Hedges (Frances) of Livermore; a special friend, Susie Bishop; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Clive Bell officiated. Burial was at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff of Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care and personal attention given to Brisco.
The Brisco Hedges family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund; C/O Julie King; 14758 Kentucky 136 East; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Brisco at musterfuneralhomes.com.
