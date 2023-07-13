BUCK CREEK — Buddy Revlett, 48, of the Buck Creek community in McLean County, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home. Dennis Wayne Revlett was born Jan. 24, 1975, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Dennis Ray and Debora Sue Bishop Revlett, was a 1993 graduate of McLean County High School, was married to the former Carrie Leigh Swann and was better known as “Buddy” to both his family and friends. Buddy was a welder and enjoyed fishing, working on old cars and spending time with both his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Carrie Revlett; a son, Damien Revlett of Livermore; a daughter, Amanda Tiara Revlett of Owensboro; a grandson, Kamden Revlett; his parents, Dennis and Sue Revlett of Livermore; and a sister, Angela Gregory (Jim) of Niagara.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Todd Camp officiated. Burial was at the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore.
The Buddy Revlett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buddy Revlett, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Buddy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
