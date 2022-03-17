March 24Breakfast scheduled for 7 a.m. at the Beech Grove Fire Department

Speaker: Mark Badertscher, Beech Grove Fire Department

April 28

Event scheduled for 6 p.m. at Buck Creek Baptist Church

Event: Banquet Night

May 26

Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft

Speaker: Dawn Tignor, Audubon Area Community Services Inc. Senior Services

June 23

Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft

Speaker: McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center

July 28

Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft

Speaker: Farmers Bank & Trust

Aug. 25

Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft

Speaker: McLean County Public Library

Sept. 22

Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft

Speaker: Julie Gough, Audubon Area Community Services Inc. Workforce

Oct. 27

Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft

Speaker: Kaitlyn Foster, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services

