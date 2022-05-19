May 26Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft
Speaker: Dawn Tignor, Audubon Area Community Services Inc. Senior Services
June 23Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft
Speaker: McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center
July 28Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft
Speaker: Farmers Bank & Trust
Aug. 25Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft
Speaker: McLean County Public Library
Sept. 22Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft
Speaker: Julie Gough, Audubon Area Community Services Inc. Workforce
Oct. 27Meeting scheduled for noon at the Chamber of Commerce loft
Speaker: Kaitlyn Foster, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services
