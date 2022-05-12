Joe’s Transmission & Auto Repair, a repair shop located on Kentucky Highway 1046 in Calhoun, was recently honored by Jasper Engines & Transmissions as one of the top 100 independent repair facilities.
Joe Butterworth, owner, and his son and technician Dallas Butterworth were excited to receive the news.
“It feels pretty good,” Dallas Butterworth, 24, said. “(We want) to go up though. That’s our goal. …We’re blessed for where we’re at.”
The shop was previously in the top 100 in 2019 and 2020.
The shop has also won a number of awards for spending $25,000 worth of Jasper Engines & Transmissions parts and products for repairs, even with the company coming down to cook the staff steak dinners and have been rated shop of the month since November for their selling district.
For the following years ahead, Dallas Butterworth hopes to eye a top 15 placement.
The shop opened up in May 2003 after Joe Butterworth, 57, finished up working at the Ford dealership in Livermore for 20 years wanting to try something different but did not anticipate the shop’s success.
“All I wanted to do when I opened up this place was to be around to greet the kids when they got off the school bus and that was it,” Joe Butterworth said. “I really didn’t see anything like this, period. And all of the sudden, it (took off).”
“There’s not many counties we don’t do here,” Dallas Butterworth said.
The Butterworths said most of the higher ranking shops are located in Texas due to the size of projects and repairs they work on.
And Joe’s Transmission & Auto Repair consists of four employees — the Butterworths, along with John Butterworth’s brother Jack Butterworth and Trevor Wood.
Joe Butterworth also owns a tire shop in Calhoun that his other son Dylan Butterworth runs while helping out with small repairs.
“When you look at the amount of employees we have versus some of the other shops, and where we’re at — I mean, we’re rural — I mean, it’s a big deal,” Joe Butterworth said. “...We’ve got a good crew. These guys don’t take off; they don’t go home sick; they don’t call in; they’re always here early, fighting it (and) staying late. …I couldn’t make it without them.”
“The recognition is deserved, especially for as many hours that we all put in,” Dallas Butterworth said.
Joe and Dallas Butterworth feel that the shop has been able to receive these accolades and attention based on core values they focus on.
“Honesty and … answering the phone,” Joe Butterworth said. “ ‘I’m on the phone six (to) seven hours a day and I’m constantly taking messages …. I’m really big about answering the phone and calling people back.”
Joe Butterworth also said the customer service and the quality of work are key components to the shop’s continued success.
Joe Butterworth said he has plans for Dallas Butterworth to take over the shop someday, who has been with his dad’s shop since he was young.
“When he started, most of it was mechanical and not electrical,” Dallas Butterworth said. “Now it’s become so much software and whatnot …. It’s just the fact that the learning curve for both of us and (we) get to learn together is just awesome ....”
However, Dallas Butterworth plans to have Joe Butterworth stick around.
“...I don’t want to see him go anywhere,” Dallas Butterworth said. “This is his baby.”
Regardless of how the shop ranks in the coming years, Joe Butterworth is thankful of the support that the shop has continued to receive.
“I appreciate what the community does here and what everybody does,” Joe Butterworth said. “I appreciate their loyalty and them coming back.”
