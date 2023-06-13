In 2003, Joe Butterworth decided to leave the Ford dealership in Livermore after 20 years to move on to his own venture — Joe’s Transmission & Auto Repair off Kentucky Highway 1046 in Calhoun — to be present for his family.
“When my kids got out of school, I wanted to be here when the kids got off the school bus,” he said.
On June 2, the facility celebrated its own 20th year in operation with an in-person celebration with the county and customers it served over the past two decades.
For Joe Butterworth, hitting an anniversary milestone wasn’t much of a thought when he first opened the shop.
“It was just one of those things where I said I was gonna do it and see what happened,” he said.
Joe Butterworth grew up around the world of cars.
“My dad had a Joe’s Transmission out in Ohio,” he said. “My stepfather was a mechanic, and so were my uncles.”
However, he had other plans in terms of a career.
“(I wanted to do) anything but working on cars,” he said.
However, Joe Butterworth, who moved out to McLean County when he was a freshman in high school, did detailing work on cars in Livermore from the ages of 13 to 18.
After graduation, he was offered a job at the Ford garage cleaning and washing cars until he applied for an opening at the dealership as a mechanic about a year later.
“Two dollars and eighty-five cents an hour was not enough to raise a family,” Joe Butterworth said. “The position opened up as a mechanic and I took it.”
Since opening, the repair shop has been recognized by Jasper Engines & Transmissions as one of the top 100 independent repair facilities through the years along with other awards and acknowledgements.
In 2022, the shop ranked at No. 3.
And the Joe’s Transmission name has expanded.
In 2018, the Butterworths opened up Average Joe’s Auto Sales — formerly known as Grease Monkey Auto — off Kentucky Highway 136 East, which is operated by Joe Butterworth’s son, Dylan.
The Butterworths also celebrated its fifth anniversary on June 2.
The business itself has become a family affair, with Joe Butterworth’s wife, Dayna, helping out with the administrative work, and his other son, Dallas, working at the original site as a technician and is currently in training to take the reins in the future.
Dallas Butterworth said the family “actually pushed us away from cars” but he couldn’t deny the love for the trade.
“I like cars,” he said. “I just got to the point where I liked working on them myself. … I felt I was good at it … and I thought if I could do this (and) make money doing it, then it would be alright.”
Joe Butterworth said the work changes day-to-day and keeps him and his employees on their toes.
“If you’re a problem solver, this is a challenge and you solve problems,” he said. “It feels good.”
And Joe and Dallas Butterworth said the success of the business’ longevity and growth is because of the encouragement they’ve received.
“We couldn’t do (anything) without the support from the people around us, period,” Joe Butterworth said, “and I couldn’t be where I’m at today without the guys I have in my shop. … I couldn’t make it without either one of them.
“I appreciate every bit of what (the staff does) and the customers do for us.”
