Calhoun Christian Church houses a unique, century-old organ that has been with the congregation almost since the original church was built in 1895, according to Pastor Keith Sage.
The organ, thought to have been built between 1903-1905, has a long history with the church, having been housed inside since its beginnings and moved across the street when the new church building was finished in 1998. It has also undergone several changes over its hundred years, being transitioned from a hand-pumped instrument, to water pumped, and then to an electric pump once the city had running water and electricity.
Since the church received it, there have been only five women who have played the organ regularly. The current player is Judy Rightmyer, who is more than 80 years old and plays the instrument regularly, despite having arthritis, Sage said.
He said Rightmyer taught herself to play the organ after it sat unplayed for several years, prompting the church to discuss selling the instrument.
Her grandfather hand-pumped the organ when the church first received it around 1905, according to Sage.
“He would sit back there pumping and he would also sing bass for the choir because it was right next to where the choir sat … so he would sit back there and sing bass and pump the organ,” he said.
The organ even withstood the 1937 flood. In the original church building, the organ sat elevated above ground level, which saved the completely wooden instrument from being ruined with water, which rose just up to the platform on which the instrument sat.
“All of the houses here on Main Street were completely flooded,” Sage said. “Because the organ sat up in the air a little bit, it sat a little higher than the pews were ... The water came halfway up the pews, which would’ve been almost to the base of the organ, so the organ was just saved because it was all made out of wood. It would’ve ruined it.”
When the organ was moved from the original church to its current location, the church had originally planned to cut the pipes off, believing them to be solely for decoration. After realizing the pipes were functional, builders had to lower the floor about four feet where the organ currently sits, Sage said. The organ now just barely clears the ceiling.
Sage said the organ is very unique and one-of-a-kind. The church has had two different collectors over the years asking to purchase it, one offering $450,000, but the church declined as the organ is a part of the church and its congregation.
“Having traveled all over the world, I’ve not seen or heard an organ as well as this one … I guess maybe it’s the acoustics of a low, closed-in ceiling that makes it sound so good,” he said.
