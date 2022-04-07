Foe Family Farm will be hosting its inaugural “Easter on the Farm” event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 657 Kentucky Highway 136 E in Calhoun.
The event is to include a “massive” egg hunt with more than 2,000 plastic eggs up for grabs beginning at 3 p.m., along with eggs hidden throughout the day and 40 vendors in attendance.
The Easter Bunny will also hop onto the event and will be free to take pictures with, though no photographer will be on site and a praise tree will be present, which co-owner Brittany Foe said is important regarding the farm.
“...My whole goal for the farm is to share our blessings, and to share our blessings we have to celebrate them,” Brittany Foe said. “So, we have egg cutouts for them to write their praises or good thoughts to celebrate ….”
The event will feature a “Feed the Animal” option, where guests will be allowed to participate in a “through a fence” experience by feeding the Foe’s animals along with face painting and will have food trucks on the property.
Brittany Foe, who owns the business with her husband Aaron, said that the idea for the event started after the success of their last event “Christmas at the Farm,” which took place last December and seeing the community’s need for something to do, especially for people of all ages along with receiving input from the community.
Despite admitting to not having a lot of preparation time, “Christmas on the Farm” was deemed a success with 28 to 30 vendors on site and over 600 tickets sold, with people traveling in from as far as Fredonia to attend.
Aaron Foe said that they plan to have more vendors and people in attendance this weekend than they had in December, with Brittany Foe noting that this event will include
vendors from out of county coming, with one of them making over a two-hour trip.
“We’re really excited to bring new people to the county that otherwise wouldn’t be here,” Brittany Foe said.
The interest from vendors not in the area heard about Foe Family Farm through their Facebook page and radio advertisements, helping the family business attract a couple hundred more followers since December.
“It just keeps growing because people are liking what we’re doing and we’re just building a network,” Brittany Foe said. “...I think it’s very attractive to a small business that they can come here and pay our small vendor fee and set up and get the radio advertising and a history of the event of 600 people or more ….”
The business itself has also come a long way in a short amount of time.
Aaron and Brittany Foe decided to open the family business last August after Brittany Foe decided to close her own business, FOE-tography and Crafts, to focus on baking bread and helping grow the family farm while also dedicating time to homeschooling their son and daughter.
“I thought it was going to take awhile,” Aaron Foe said.
And The Foes don’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“...We have an event every month until December with the exception of November,” Brittany Foe said. “We also have months where we have multiple events …. Like, we just added one like two weeks ago.”
The farm will have its “vendor kickoff” event from noon to 4 p.m. May 14 — which will be an appreciation day to their vendors that come out to the farm routinely, while May 21 will bring “Pickin’ in the Pasture,” that will invite local musicians to come and jam out from 4-8 p.m. with food vendors on site and looking into the possibility of having fire rings to create a “relaxed atmosphere.”
“Season Kickoff” will take place from 2-6 p.m. June 4, where the farm will have their vegetables ready to go and plan to have their first “Kids Craft Day” starting at noon on June 11.
Their “Hometown Celebration” event, which will mirror a street fair feel with “old school games” and potentially a dunk tank, will happen from 2-6 p.m. July 9.
“Throwback Day” will make its debut from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 13, where the Foes are encouraging vendors and others to dress up as their favorite era.
They will also host their “Farm to Table” dinner event starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 27.
The farm’s own “Fall Fest” will occur 2-6 p.m. Sept. 24, followed by “Halloween HayDay” from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and their second annual “Christmas on the Farm” will return from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
The Foes plan to keep expanding when it comes to their bread and produce, such as offering blueberry and blackberry varieties and recently introduced their mini muffins, brownie mixes, flowers and added three new varieties of seasoning mixes.
Offerings also include picture frames, luffas and soaps that are available for purchase.
The business also has started creating live videos on Saturday via Facebook that hits on self-sufficiency topics, like herbal remedies, due to the demand from followers.
“I was getting several messages a day asking, ‘OK, how would I do this if I start this’ and ‘This is my first garden this year,’ ” Brittany Foe said. “...We have the media aspect … and bring these old methods to a new world of technology and talk about it in a new way that a younger person can understand.”
For the year ahead, the Foes are looking to keep the community entertained and give back to them like they have to the business the past couple months.
“...We’re just going to continue to grow on our suggestions we’re getting,” Brittany Foe said. “...I feel like if somebody shares the blessings that they have been given that people are going to support that. I feel like if you stay genuine, I think genuine people will support you.”
For more information on Foe Family Farm, visit facebook.com/Foefarms, call 270-562-1292 or send them an email at foefamilyfarm@gmail.com.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
