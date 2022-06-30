Calhoun farm owner Brittany Foe hopes to help others by sharing the highs and lows of her life in a new book, “A Fairy Tale Through My Eyes.”
The book is a combination of two works she previously wrote — the 2017 book, also titled “A Fairy Tale Through My Eyes,” and the 2019 book “Beyond the Fairytale.” Additions reflect recent experiences with her family — husband, Aaron, 5-year-old son, Blane, and 4-year-old daughter Maddilynn — along with maturity in her writing style, said Foe, 28.
“It was actually out of boredom that I combined them,” she said. “I had actually just finished reading a series and I didn’t have any other books in the house that I could read, so I was like, ‘Well, I guess I’ll just start typing on this.’ ”
Foe said she has always written in some capacity — short stories and “paragraphs that kind of flowed together” — but nothing that she anticipated to make a career out of.
“It’s been more of a hobby rather than an aspiration,” she said.
The book details the challenges Foe faced after being diagnosed with reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome (RSD) in 2008, a chronic pain condition that triggers the sympathetic nervous system.
“(It) essentially makes your brain misfire pain signals constantly,” she said. “I was in sixth grade when that started (and) it took two years for a diagnosis. The beginning of the book kind of covers that and is trying to spread awareness because it’s not a well-known disease, although it has been around since the Civil War era.”
While the book talks about some of the struggles that she and her family faced, she says the term “fairytale” is appropriate based on her thoughts and interpretations of similar narratives.
“When I read a story that is a fairytale, you can’t have a fairytale without some evil,” she said. “RSD is essentially that evil in my fairytale because it is so unknown and brings such a shadow that tries to consume my life.”
Foe also describes the miscarriage of her first child, Riley, with her husband Aaron, before giving birth to their “rainbow baby” Blane despite being told that the chance of getting pregnant was slim due to the medications she was taking for RSD.
Foe gave birth to Blane at 27 weeks, and he required a stay in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).
“Before that, I never heard stories about the NICU, and I think all of these instances are kind of held secret almost because they are private; and I feel like that if I can put that out there, it might be able to help somebody,” Foe said. “Whether it be giving them some sense of ‘I’m not alone’ or some sense of comfort.”
The book also features the family’s journey of getting their farm that they live on in Calhoun, and the journey of Blane and Maddilynn to where they are now.
Foe also discusses how she and Aaron — who she describes as her “prince” — first met at McLean County High School and how their relationship got its start in 2009 while she was in the ninth grade where he played guitar in a classroom.
“We (had) been in the same grade since the sixth grade,” she said. “He came into Mrs. Poole’s math class right after a talent show and the only seat that was available was right next to me.”
It wasn’t until 2011, however, that the couple began to talk after Foe commented on Aaron’s “truth is” status on Facebook and began to message each other.
“Since then, he hasn’t gone away since,” Foe said.
In the book, Foe is not afraid to be authentic and raw with her emotions — including describing how she and Aaron have actually separated in the past despite showcasing a happier and content image on social media.
“I think that comes with a lot of the experiences that I’ve been through,” she said. “From an early age, I’ve had to be vulnerable. … I think that’s honestly carried over into my adult life. I just feel like if you put yourself out there, you’re going to attract the right people; and that’s really big for me. I’m not going to hide myself because you might miss the opportunity to kind of testify your life for somebody.”
Particularly with marriage, Foe hopes that people see that it doesn’t “have to be perfect” and couples can heal from the challenges.
“I have had people over the course of 10 years comment like, ‘We want a life like yours. You’re married to your high school sweetheart, you have these kids’ and it just seems to be so perfect,” Foe said. “... It only seems that perfect because we’re putting in the elbow grease for it. We fought for our marriage and if people can see that you can overcome some of these fights that seem to enclose you, it’s OK to fight for it.”
Foe wants readers to know that struggling is a part of life that can be embraced.
“I personally hold myself to a high level and I feel like it’s OK to struggle because we don’t stay there,” she said. “You don’t struggle for long.
“I was once there struggling and being so down on myself that it was like, ‘I’m stuck. I’m here,’ but that’s because I told myself that I was here; and then I would stay there. When you have that revelation I’m only here because I said I was here, when you give yourself that permission to be OK — that’s when things change.”
For more information on Foe’s book, visit amazon.com/Fairy-Tale-Through-Eyes/dp/B0B2THRPS2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.