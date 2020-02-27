Kaydence Stokes, a fifth grader at Calhoun Elementary School, won a county-wide essay contest sponsored by Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Association.
Fifth grade students across the state are asked annually to write an essay about why their grandparent should be selected as “grandparent of the year,” according to KRTA member and McLean County essay judge Galena Fulkerson.
The essays started in 2001 as a partnership between KRTA and Association of Retired Persons. This will be the 19th year students throughout Kentucky schools have participated in the essay writing.
Stokes said her essay was about “what my Nana did for me. She cooked for me, she played games with me and entertained me and she got together with our family during holidays.”
Fulkerson said each elementary school within the county chooses a school winner, which is then sent to the county-wide KRTA judge to choose an overall winner for the county. Stokes’ essay will now be entered into the regional level of the contest, along with several other county-wide winners throughout Western Kentucky. The regional winner will be announced in March and a state-wide winner in May.
“She won the county award for writing a story about her grandmother,” Fulkerson said of Stokes’ essay. “It was a wonderful story. I had two or three other teachers to read it — retired teachers, and then someone who wasn’t a teacher, and we all agreed she did the best job. She’ll get to go to a retired teacher meeting in March sometime.”
Stokes is also a member of the CES Academic Team and recently won first place in writing for the district as well.
