While McLean County did not receive massive damage from the tornadoes that made their way through many western parts of Kentucky, that has not stopped the community from helping out their neighbors in need.
Shortly after the tornadoes touched down in counties such as Muhlenberg and Ohio, many organizations and businesses were keen on trying to provide assistance and relief as quickly as possible.
One of the businesses that took the aftermath personally was McLean County Fitness in Calhoun, as one of their instructors and one of Jeremy Troutman’s long-time friends, Tori Zoellick, lost her home in Bremen.
“Tori has been our HIIT instructor … going on a year,” said Jeremy Troutman, who co-owns the facility with his wife, Stephanie. “She’s also a certified nurse, helps in the community too, … we go to church with her. …We’re very close (and) very tight with that family; and they just lost everything.
“It’s hard to think about everything you worked for is gone.”
“We were tracking the tornado all the way through, because if it was to go north or south — we would have been in the path of it,” Jeremy Troutman said. “But (when) we heard it was in Bremen, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ The first thing we thought of was Tori. They live right in the line of damage.”
Zoellick, who grew up in the Buck Creek community in Livermore, was driving home from her job as a registered nurse at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun during the first storm.
“By the time I got home from that, I was shaking,” Zoellick said. “I honestly did not think that the next storm could be any worse than what I had just driven through. I really didn’t take it that serious at first.”
However, when the storm landed in Bremen, Zoellick was just thankful to make it out alive.
“The last few days … it still kind of feels like a nightmare,” Zoellick said. “I just reach over and touch my kids, just to make sure that they’re really still here. It’s just a weird, strange feeling honestly.”
While Jeremy Troutman was relieved to hear that the Zoellicks survived, he was still in stock.
“I honestly couldn’t believe it because of the amount of damage,” he said. “Once we saw the pictures of what the house looked like, we were like, ‘How did they make it out of there?’ That was the first thing that went through my mind. God’s looking out for them, and that’s the only thing that could have explained it.”
Some of the Zoellicks’ belongings, such as wedding photos, were found in Illinois.
“That’s how far their pictures traveled,” Jeremy Troutman said. “Once the tornado (hit), it spread all of their belongings out over a state basically.”
While Zoellick states that the family is safe and staying in Rumsey, they are still taking some time to organize their thoughts.
“We’re doing OK,” Zoellick said. “(We’re) still kind of trying to process it all, honestly. …We’re definitely blessed. We’ve had tons of support, and we have a place to stay.”
While the Troutmans already had something in mind to do for the Zoellick family, Jeremy Troutman said that it was Stephanie’s idea to have the proceeds from Zoellick’s weekly HIIT class that occurred last Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. go straight to her and her family.
“This is her normal night every week, so I thought the girls that typically come would want to contribute to her,” Stephanie Troutman said.
Though Zoellick was not in attendance to teach the class last Wednesday, the donations still came in. By the end of the class, the Troutmans were able to raise $500 from both the HIIT class and donations from people that simply wanted to help out.
“...A lot more than the regulars have (contributed),” Stephanie Troutman said. “(Tori) is very loved.”
“There’s a lot more people that gave than attended the class,” Jeremy Troutman said. “They still wanted to give to Tori even if they didn’t come to her class.”
Zoellick was incredibly thankful for the support from the Troutmans and the community.
“Honestly, it was an amazing feeling. It brought tears to my eyes,” Zoellick said. “...It didn’t really surprise me that (the Troutmans) did (this) because that’s just the type of people they are, but I was very amazed and grateful by the amount of support we received ….”
The Zoellicks also have a GoFundMe page that has been organized by Madison Martorana, which has received over $23,000, surpassing their initial $10,000 goal.
“It helps us tremendously because we honestly lost everything,” Zoellick said. “It’s helped a lot.
“I just want to give a huge thank you to Jeremy and Stephanie and for all of their love and support, and (thank you) to McLean County for coming out and supporting our family and just for not only supporting us financially, but also the insane amount of love and prayers, phone calls and text messages that I’ve received. I don’t feel like I’ll ever be able to express how much that truly meant to us as a family.”
Though Jeremy Troutman said that he wanted to help the Zoellicks because of how tight knit they are, they are more than happy to try and lend a helping hand.
“...There’s a lot of people who (have) ideas to help, and we’re always open to any ideas that anyone has,” Jeremy Troutman said. “Tori hits home for us because she’s one of ours, and anything the gym can do to help the community (and) whoever else is in need, we’re totally open to that too.”
If interested in donating to the Zoellicks’ GoFundMe page, visit https://gofund.me/21cc7036.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.