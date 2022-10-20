Calhoun Harvest Day will make its return from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Myer Creek Park.
The event will celebrate its 15th year and its second year in a row after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will also move to a later time slot for the first time.
The free annual event will include food options, with vendors on site selling a range of items that include baked goods, candles, honey, jewelry, mums, ornaments, pickles, shirts, soaps, stained glass, succulents, tumblers, wax melts, wooden signs and more items.
Nancy Dant, one of the event’s co-chairs, is looking forward to the big day.
“We’re feeling really, really good,” she said. “We’re just tickled to death that we’re still hanging on, you know, and it seems like it’s gotten a little bit better every year, and I think a lot of people are excited about trying (the event) at night.”
Dant also said that this year will see the most food options the event has ever had.
Scheduled events include an open mic for attendees, a meet the candidates forum for those running for county elected positions and a number of different contests and competitions, including the Redneck Olympics — which will include dizzy bat, building a scarecrow, a sack race, plunger race and a pumpkin glow toss — for those ages 8-17.
Additionally, the event will include a cruise-in car show, hayride, inflatables with the purchase of a $5 arm band, petting zoo, pumpkin painting, quilt show and a silent auction while the Calhoun Harvest Day 5K trail race will start at 8 a.m.
Live music will also be presented, courtesy of Owensboro-based country and rock group Tailgate.
With Calhoun Harvest Day taking place later in the day, the event will see a Halloween-type theme, which will include vendors decorating their booths with Halloween lights and will also hand out candy and treats to children as a safe trick-or-treating option, according to Dant.
The theme will also highlight a new attraction — Blue Moon Frights, a mobile haunted house based out of Owensboro that will be available to visit all day with a $5 wrist band, which will include props, animatronics and actors for an interactive experience.
Another new event introduced this year is the “Trail of Bales,” where local businesses, organizations, groups or individuals were able to decorate round hay bales for a contest, which Dant said is a sight to see.
“We’ve got 20 bales … and we have a contest for a first-place prize,” Dant said. “...You can see them when you go into the main entrance … and I think they turned out really, really good. We just want to thank all of the businesses and the people that tried this.”
All proceeds from the event will help build an outdoor stage at the facility.
For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/calhounharvestday.
