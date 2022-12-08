Calhoun City Council held a special called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in allowing alcohol sales in the city.
Calhoun residents voted to allow alcohol and liquor to be sold in the city on Nov. 8 with a wet-dry vote that passed 173-99.
No part of McLean County has been “wet” since July 3, 1937, when a vote to go “dry” passed with 1,680 votes.
Megan Griffith, a representative with Kentucky League of Cities, was present at the meeting to answer any questions council members might have in the upcoming months.
The city will have several decisions to consider, including hours/days alcohol will be permitted to be sold, if they will allow quota retail drink licenses and pass the ordinance.
Quota retail drink licenses authorize the licensee to purchase, receive, possess, and sell distilled spirits and wine at retail by the drink for consumption on the licensed premises, or off-premises consumption pursuant with KRS 243.081.
If the city denies a license to a business, the decision will be sent to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) board, which can decide to overturn the city’s decision or to also deny the license.
“We’re seeing across the state that denials are really hard,” Griffith said. “If you all deny a license for any reason, they will appeal to Frankfort and Frankfort has the authority to overturn that denial and issue the license anyway.”
Because Myer Creek Park is both city and county property, Griffith said the park would have to be annexed by the city to allow alcohol sales for events and festivals.
Griffith said that if a business like a microbrewery or catering company wanted to set up at an event, they could do so without any additional licensing because the company would already have the license to do so, meaning the city and/or state would not have to approve additional licensing.
According to the state’s Public Protection Cabinet, once a territory is voted to be wet, prohibition ceases 60 days after the election is certified by the county clerk, per KRS 242.190 and 242.200.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council members said they could not recall the exact date of election certification.
Upon being certified, the city, which has about 800 people, must establish an office of alcoholic beverage administrator. KRS 241.160 states that “... any wet or moist city with a population of less than three thousand (3,000) may, by ordinance, create the office of city alcoholic beverage control administrator or shall assign the duties of the office to a presently established office.”
