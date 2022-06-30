The 1972 50th class reunion for Calhoun High School and Beech Grove School was on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Luie Whitaker’s home in Calhoun.
Classmates in attendance were: Geneva Bell Riordan, Terry Coleman, Carolyn Cotton Bartley, Kerry Dame, Ricky Deitz, Lisa Dunn Miller, Connie Howell Ford, Kathy Humphrey Ellsworth, Wanda Jewell Arnold, Gary Johnson, Robbie Martin, Stiles Miller, Billy Murphy, Terry Pinkston, Doug Ratliff, James Riley, Bob Russell, Eddie Sallee, Vendonna Settle Rickard, Debbie Thompson Clark, Nada Troutman McDonough, Judy Wahl Thompson, Pam Wahl Arnold, Luie Whitaker and Norman Woosley.
We were also privileged to have our honored guests, our teachers: Mrs. Clara Ayer, Mrs. Linda Edda, Mrs. Galena Fulkerson, Coach Tris and Anna Carol Kington, Mr. Larry Kirkland, Mrs. Benita Phillips, Coach Bill Scott, and Mrs. Eppie Tucker Lanham (not pictured).
We also invited two special guests who were not members of our class but were very beneficial in helping us make our reunion a great success: Jessica Blus, who designed our invitation and worked tirelessly for weeks to help us master the perfect invitation; and Tom Cox, who volunteered to assist us by using his business’ database to locate classmates that we couldn’t find. He said if we could provide him with their last known location he could possibly obtain their address for us. He was able to find 10 individuals.
There was only one individual that we submitted to him that he wasn’t able to locate. We are very grateful to these two individuals who volunteered their time to help us with our 50th class reunion from Calhoun High School.
Classmates unable to attend were: Angie Abney Krouse, Norman Abney, Roger Austin, Kermit Ayer, Raymond Bennett, Jessie Boyd Early, Shelia Broadley Murphy, JoAnn Carter Moore, Carol Collins Hulette, Ann Cox Fister, Mary Jane Dant Smith, Donnie Franks, Charlotte Fulkerson Howard, Connie Greer Ling, Angie Hall Zimmerman, Cecilia Hamilton Powers, Brenda Hancock Cooper, Mike Harris, Dennis Hill, Mary Alice King Smith, Michael and Kaye Ashby Lindsey, Tommy Lindsey, Vonda Love Morris, Cathy Loy DeMayo, Charlie Mann, Darrell Maxwell, Paul Mauzy, Dawnell McDole Purcell, Doris Mincy Richie, Mike Muster, Eddie Pagen, Karen Pam Ratliff Miller, Toni Rightmyer White, Janice Scott Thorpe, Nancy Scott Leonforte, Jimmy Shaw, Billy Stewart, Anita Sutherlin Thompson, Ricky Tanner, Janet Tungate Rice, Ricky Wiggins, Larry Wills and Paul Wilson.
Classmates we were unable to locate: Teddy Bowling, Tim Brown, Della Mae Clark, Randy Durbin, Carlin Elliott, Lannie Miller, Robert Pryor and Patsy Vine.
Our classmates “In Memory”: Tony Crabtree, Joe Durham, Nick Evans, Judy Hardin McCulley, Elaine Harralson Marzouk, Denise Hayden McElwain, Terry Knight, Robert Pryor, Wayne Rafferty, James Sosh and Maurice Varbel.
We had 51 students in our graduating class. But we included any classmates during our grades 1-12. We mailed out 69 invitations to classmates. Twenty-five attended and 44 were unable to attend. Of the 69 classmates that we were able to locate there were: 30 in McLean County; 21 in surrounding counties; six in other counties in Kentucky and 12 out of state — Florida (4), Massachusetts (1), North Carolina (1), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (4) and Wisconsin (1).
We invited 17 teachers/staff: Mrs. Clara Ayer, Mrs. Linda Edds, Mrs. Galena Fulkerson, Mr. Tom Hall, Mr. James W Jones, Jr, Mrs. Nell Jordan, Coach Tris and Anna Carol Kington, Mr. Larry Kirkland, Mr. Hugh Montgomery, Mrs. Benita Phillips, Mrs. Jennie Ragland, Mrs. Ruth Revlett, Coach Bill Scott, Mr. John Settle, Mrs. Eppie Tucker and Mrs. Doris VanCleve. We were so honored that eight of them were able to attend.
We will have our next reunion in 2024. We hope to locate the ones we couldn’t find for this reunion for our next reunion.
We have a Facebook page: Class of 1972, Grades 1-12, Beech Grove and Calhoun KY that we started before our 40th class reunion.
You can find photos and past and present information about our class. We encourage anyone to join our Facebook page to keep up with prior, present and future activities.
Hopefully with everyone’s help we can locate our missing classmates.
If there is anyone that was in our class, grades 1-12 (Calhoun School and grades 1-8 Beech Grove School) that we have overlooked, please contact us on our Facebook page or you may contact Pam Wahl Arnold at psarnold@bellsouth.net.
