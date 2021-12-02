A 25-year-old Calhoun man has accepted a plea deal after being involved in a deadly crash in March.
According to Kentucky State Police, Dylan Cole Howard, then 24, was driving northbound in a Chevrolet Malibu at about 10:41 a.m. on March 18 while under the influence on Highway 81 near Calhoun when he crossed the centerline, sideswiped a dump truck driven by Brian Korb of Dawson Springs, before colliding head-on into Joshua Fox of Nortonville, who was driving a Toyota RAV4.
Howard’s passengers, Shawna Rodney, 23, and Emberlyn Howard, 3, and Fox, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Korb, 53, was not injured in the accident.
Howard has entered a plea for three counts of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and trafficking a controlled substance.
Howard faces up to 20 years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced this month.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
