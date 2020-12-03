Brynne Moseley doesn’t worry about slow-moving traffic, detours or traffic accidents when she commutes from her home in Calhoun to her job at the Eagle Flight Academy at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
She’s above that.
Literally.
Moseley is among the 1% of Americans that the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics says commute to work by air each day.
She takes off in her Cardinal 177B at her family’s Moseley Field three miles northwest
of Calhoun and lands at work five minutes later.
No hassles.
Unless the weather is bad.
“It actually takes me longer to fly by the time I do my pre-flight check, get fuel and then fly,” Moseley said. “That all takes about 35 to 40 minutes. But it only takes five minutes to fly.”
Driving takes about 20 minutes, she said.
And some days Moseley does drive. She doesn’t have her instrument flight rating yet.
“If the visibility isn’t there, I can’t fly,” she said.
Moseley grew up around planes. Her father is a retired UPS pilot and her brother and an aunt both fly.
So, she got her private pilot’s license two years ago.
After she gets her instrument flight rating, Moseley plans to get her multi-engine and commercial licenses “and see where it goes from there.”
“I try to get in a lesson as often as I can,” she said. “I do ground school at least once a week.”
Moseley has a degree in biology and chemistry. During the summer, she helps out at her family’s Holiday Drive-In in Reo.
But right now, she’s concentrating on aviation.
“I’m building hours in the air,” she said.
And while flying to Owensboro from Calhoun doesn’t log a lot of hours in the air, Moseley said, “I’ve flown to Florida once.”
Eagle Flight Academy is owned by JR Voyles, who retired from the U.S. Army in 1999.
He has been a flight instructor for 30 years.
It has more than 40 students, four aircraft, a flight simulator and a growing list of instructors.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
