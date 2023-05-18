Brescia University graduated its first masters of science in speech-language pathology (SLP) cohort on Saturday, and 27-year-old Calhoun resident Kaela Howard was one of the first students to join in on the program.
Howard received her bachelors degree in communication sciences and disorders from Western Kentucky University and attended Brescia to obtain a master’s degree in SLP.
“We started in August 2021,” she said. “It’s been a long two years, but it’s been great nonetheless.”
The program was all online and the students did not meet each other in-person until Friday.
“We had several out of state who are coming in for (graduation),” Howard said. “There were class ranging from speech-sound disorders to professional issues.”
Howard said the students participated in three clinical practicums throughout the program.
“My first (clinical practicum) was at Wendell Foster,” she said. “Last fall I was at McLean County Public Schools based in Calhoun Elementary School and went to McLean County high and middle schools. This semester I was at Wellington Parc of Owensboro.”
Howard is unsure about what setting she wants to work in for her clinical fellowship year.
“That’s something that happens at the end once we graduate,” she said. “It’s to make us more independent in our work but to also build our knowledge base.”
Obtaining a masters degree is the end of the line for Howard’s educational path.
“Once you get your masters, you’re able to be an independent speech pathologist,” she said. “There’s more independence that comes with a masters degree.”
Howard’s journey to become an SLP began at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, where she attends.
“The music minister and his wife have two children with Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, which is a neurological disorder that affects their whole body,” she said. “I was first exposed to speech therapy in working with this family through respite care.”
There was one moment in particular that Howard remembers confirming this was the path she wanted to take.
“Their oldest boy was doing speech therapy for awhile,” she said. “The first time he said my name back to me was the moment I knew if I could do this for other kids, it would make my heart so happy.”
Graduating with a masters degree marks the end of a long journey for Howard.
“It’s been a long road, but now I can be more independent in my field and that I’ll be able to learn more on my own,” she said. “Now I can help and serve whatever population I’ll be in and hope through all that I can give God the glory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.