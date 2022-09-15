A small crowd were in attendance at the Calhoun City Council meeting Tuesday that were opposing a recent city ordinance amendment regarding the restriction of livestock ownership.
The city ordinance, which governs the number of livestock and fowl that can be housed within the city limits, was amended in July to say a resident can “keep a maximum of 10 hen chickens, but no roosters, on any lot of at least 10,000 square feet.”
The ordinance, which dates back to 1956, still states that it is “unlawful to keep, harbor or maintain any animal unless the resident maintains at least one acre of pasture for each animal unit or portion.”
The animal units include any one of the following: “one horse, one mare and suckling colt, one mule, one cow, one bull, one steer, one cow and suckling calf, one heifer, one hog, one pig, two ponies, two ponies with their suckling colts, five sheep, five goats, more than 10 but less than 100 chickens, 75 ducks, 75 geese, 50 turkeys or horse that weighs 650 pounds or less” and never included roosters.
Support for opposing the amended livestock ordinance caught attention from the public after Calhoun resident Lynnette Thompson Butterworth posted a two-page letter online titled, “Are small towns, in rural communities, losing some of their small-town charm?” in regards to a recent noise complaint made to Calhoun City Council in August.
She received a letter from city hall due to a noise complaint made about her roosters crowing, along with a copy of the amended ordinance.
Butterworth has six hens and four roosters in her backyard within a privacy fence that are housed in a coop and have some free-range time in the yard.
Butterworth, who was in attendance at the meeting and one of the two individuals that spoke at the meeting, came prepared with a petition of 163 signatures with the request of amending the ordinance to include one rooster rather than none.
Before Butterworth began her comments, Mayor Ron Coleman addressed the crowd to reiterate the ordinance’s history and why the recent change was made.
“Our original ordinance is dated (from) 1956. We have not any complaints, we have not revisited (it),” Coleman said. “That ordinance said unless you had an acre of land within the city … you could not have any fowl, livestock — anything; dogs and cats, yes. Anything else, no.”
Coleman said when the city council became aware of the complaints about roosters throughout the city, the council revisited the ordinance to “try to be fair” to allow people to have fresh eggs.
“We thought a lot of people like to have fresh eggs — not a problem. But the ordinance wouldn’t allow it,” he said. “But the council decided to amend the ordinance where you could have a 10,000 square-foot lot — and most of them are in Calhoun — you could have no roosters and up to 10 hens.”
Butterworth addressed the council to explain the importance that a rooster can provide and why the change should be made.
“Protection is one of the main (reasons). Three years ago, I had a raccoon break into my coop and, had it not been for a rooster, I would have probably lost all of my hens.”
Butterworth also said roosters help keep “harmony among the hens.”
“...If you do not have a rooster, a lot of times one of the hens will try to be the dominant one and try to take over the role of the rooster because the rooster is no longer there,” she said. “You (then) have some fighting among the hens.”
Additionally, Butterworth said that a hen can potentially start to crow in order to take over a rooster’s position.
Coleman commented on the noise complaints occurring in a number of locations — not just Butterworth’s — within the city limits and the decision was made to be courteous to residents and their work and sleep schedules.
“We have 700 people in Calhoun and they probably work every shift you can imagine …,” he said. “Rather than having roosters crowing and disturbing people’s sleep … the council decided to not allow roosters.
“These complaints were not aimed at just one person. …(But) we can’t make an ordinance that pertains to (one part of the city).”
Butterworth said she understood the working shifts, being someone who works third shift herself, but said “the rooster is not the only thing that makes noise in town, by far” but said she heard concerns from people regarding residents keeping their chickens contained.
“That could be a nuisance because if the rooster’s out loose running wherever, then he can be crowing,” she said.
However, Butterworth said that she can’t even her rooster in the front of her house when in the backyard and neither can her nearby neighbors hear the rooster from inside their homes — even presenting a letter to the council from her next door neighbor having no complaints.
“I can’t see how it’s such a huge noise problem from two or three houses down if my next door neighbor can’t even hear it within her house,” she said.
For resident Samantha Floyd, she was in attendance to also request a change to the amended ordinance but in regards to increasing the number of hens to 20 while also suggesting a health, sanitation and nuisance clause to be applied.
Floyd said the chickens are pets to her three children and have grown attached to them.
“I realized the number I have would not work on a small piece of property and we do live on over half an acre,” she said. “I thought by addressing noise and cleanliness and smell and all of those things could be done with a nuisance clause; and therefore if someone had a rooster who was bothering, then that person can be addressed or if someone was not keeping their hens or chicken in general clean could be addressed and that person would be held accountable rather than everybody would have to get rid of or cut down on their chickens.”
The clause suggests the following: “chickens shall not be permitted to trespass on neighboring properties; chicken coops and enclosures shall be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition at all times. Chickens shall not be permitted to create a nuisance consisting of odor, noise of pets, or contribute to any other nuisance condition; and any person who has not resolved their violation after having received 30 day notice shall be deemed guilty of maintaining a nuisance under the subsection.”
After small discussion, the city council motioned to have a first reading of Floyd’s suggested change of increasing the number of hens from 10 to 20 without the clauses and forgoing Butterworth’s request to consider at least one rooster due to upholding to the complaints previously made throughout the city.
The motion passed with a majority vote and will have the second reading of Floyd’s request at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
