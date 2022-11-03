In the light of the upcoming election on Tuesday, one of the additions on this year’s ballot is for the city of Calhoun to decide if alcohol and liquor sales will be allowed with its first wet-dry vote.
For business owners, there is a split among those looking forward to the city potentially becoming “moist” or “wet,” while others are not.
Samantha Appleton, owner of Sammy Jean’s Cafe and Catering at 273 Main St., has been publicly in favor online and by posting a sign in her restaurant’s window asking citizens to vote “Yes” on Nov. 8.
“I think it would be great for McLean County residents to have access to adult beverages without having to go out of our county,” she said. “It would benefit our county to retain those sales, other than just the alcohol sales, but the food associated with going out to dinner and having a beverage with it.”
Appleton said she has shared ideas for drink ideas, such as Bloody Marys completed with “huge meals,” on her personal Facebook page that she would make if the vote passes. She said the response has been positive.
“...A lot of my friends that are McLean County residents have mentioned that it would be awesome to have something like that here in town,” she said.
She also mentioned that a lot of people who are in support have been appreciative of “sticking my neck out there as a public business and say I am supporting it, when it’s still a very taboo subject.”
If the vote passes, Appleton said it will give her the potential to expand her business in a number of ways such as having later hours, remain open on weekends for brunch and the physical space to create additional seating and make it more of a dine-in service.
“My intentions are, if it does pass, is to broaden our menu and our building,” she said, “but that’s assuming I can get my liquor license.”
Across the street from Sammy Jean’s is Farley’s Bed & Breakfast, where co-owner Carol Robertson feels differently.
“We are not in favor of the vote,” she said, “and the reason is we don’t necessarily think it’s needed in this community. I think that if people have access to it, I don’t think it’s going to improve our tax base like people think it is.”
Robertson feels if the vote passes, it would not necessarily be a benefit to the reputation that the city has built.
“...I can only see, maybe harm instead of good,” Robertson said. “I think that’s the main thing. …I think when you change the dynamics of a community, you’re going to lose some of the charm ….
“I think being a dry county makes us unique (and) makes us kind of stand out a little and different from other counties.”
Robertson said if the vote passes, it can contribute to other concerns.
“...It’s not against the law to have it unless you’re underage; and I do think that’s an issue,” she said. “We do have some underage drinking here in this community — a lot more than what people thought — and it would make it a little easier for the kids (to access).”
If the vote does pass in favor of alcohol and liquor sales, it would not take immediate effect.
According to the Kentucky League of Cities’ Kentucky Alcohol Statutes and Regulations guide published in October, the results of the election must be certified by the county board of elections, where the certificate of the result “shall be immediately filed with the county clerk and the county judge/executive shall have the certificate entered on the order book,” according to KRS 242.110.
Following the certification, KRS 242.200 states that when a majority of the votes cast at an election in favor of establishing wet or moist territory, the territory “shall be wet or moist at the expiration of 60 days from the date of the entry of the certificate of the county board of election commissioners in the order book of the county judge/executive,” which will occur the earliest by January 2023.
Only those who live within the city limits of Calhoun will be able to participate in the upcoming vote.
The inclusion of the vote began on June 9 when McLean County Clerk Carol Eaton received an inquiry from Ron Coleman, mayor of Calhoun, with the intent to circulate a petition for a moist/wet-dry vote to determine if alcohol should be sold inside Calhoun city limits.
The petition was required to have 80 signatures, or 25% of the voters from the last preceding election, to put the vote on the ballot.
The petition ended up receiving 103 legitimate signatures.
Per county executive order 2022-1, the petition was verified on July 13 with the referendum on the election ballot asking, “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Calhoun?”
Wet-dry votes can take place during both primary and general elections, with the county incurring the cost.
Individuals or groups that want to hold separate elections are in charge of covering the whole cost of the election, which includes ballots and workers.
Tuesday’s election marks the second time since July 3, 1937, when the county, which was wet at the time, voted against remaining so with 1,680 votes against 1,558 votes in favor.
In September 2016, the city of Sacramento held a separate wet-dry vote after Senate Bill 11 passed the 2016 General Assembly that July, which eliminated the population requirement of incorporated cities in the state with less than 3,000 that could not independently petition for a wet-dry election unless within a wet county.
On election day, the vote failed as Sacramento was determined to remain dry with 84 “No” votes to 31 “Yes” votes out of 115 ballots that were cast out of a possible 325 registered voters — a 35% turnout.
