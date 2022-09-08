Registered voters residing in Calhoun will have the opportunity to determine if the city will allow liquor sales with its first wet-dry vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8.
Only those who live within the city limits of Calhoun will be able to participate in the upcoming vote.
“This one is solely for the city of Calhoun,” said Carol Eaton, McLean County Clerk. “It is not county-wide.”
On June 9, Eaton received an inquiry from Ron Coleman, mayor of Calhoun, with the intent to circulate a petition for a moist/wet-dry vote to determine if alcohol should be sold inside Calhoun city limits.
Coleman said the inquiry has been “stacking up over the years” and decided to move forward with the petition after doing some independent research.
“I’ve been getting questions since I came in office 3 1/2 years ago (about) why Calhoun is dry, why the county is dry and all that,” he said. “I found out that McLean County is the only dry county west of I-65. (It’s) totally dry.
“I decided to try to get (it) on the ballot and let the people decide. I’m all about letting people decide what they want to do with their town. That was the impetus for it.”
Eaton said the process of getting the wet-dry vote has different stages.
“Someone (or a group of people) has to decide this is what I want to do … and they have to file an intent to circulate the petition with the county clerk’s office,” she said. “That has to include a letter saying ‘we intend to circulate’ and it also has to include a blank copy of the petition.”
Eaton said for a petition to pass, it must have 25% of the voters from last preceding election.
In the case of Calhoun, the petition was required to have 80 signatures to put the vote on the ballot.
“It has to be registered voters in the city of Calhoun,” Eaton said. “It just can’t be anybody that can sign …”
“We probably had close to 200 signatures from all over the county,” Coleman said. “There’s a message there, I think; but of course, those had to be (voided) and we wound up with 103 legitimate signatures. We actually probably stopped the petition about three weeks before we had to because the clerk wanted it (as soon as possible) to give it to the people …that print the ballots. We could have gotten more signatures, but what we had was enough to put it on the ballot.”
Upon the petition being circulated and signed, Eaton said the petition is to be presented to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, who has to “examine it on its face,” to make sure that it is in accordance with KRS 242.020.
“Usually, the (judge-executive) will ask the county clerk to assist to make sure that the signatures are for registered voters in that area that the wet-dry vote is going to take place,” she said.
Per county executive order 2022-1, the petition was verified on July 13 with the referendum on the election ballot asking, “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Calhoun?”
If the vote fails in November, Eaton and Coleman said another wet-dry vote for the city is not allowed to occur for another three years.
Coleman said he “doesn’t have a feel” of how the result will pan out yet but that interest in the vote may see an increase when the sample ballot is released.
Wet-dry votes can take place during primary and general elections, with the county incurring the cost while an individual or group that wants to hold separate elections will be in charge of covering the whole cost — including workers and ballots.
This election will mark the second time where residents will vote on alcohol sales since July 3, 1937, when the county, which was wet at the time, voted against remaining so with 1,680 votes against compared to 1,558 votes in favor.
In September 2016, the city of Sacramento held a separate wet-dry vote after Senate Bill 11 passed the 2016 General Assembly that July, which eliminated the population requirement of incorporated cities in the state with less than 3,000 that could not independently petition for a wet-dry election unless within a wet county.
On election day, the vote failed as Sacramento was determined to remain dry with 84 “No” votes to 31 “Yes” votes out of 115 ballots that were cast out of a possible 325 registered voters — a 35% turnout.
