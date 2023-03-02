County residents will have the chance to support the McLean County Animal Shelter in a unique way on April 15.
Spring Fling, a new event by Samantha Appleton and Jessica Blus, will take place in Calhoun and will include a craft fair and yard sale.
In lieu of a vendor fee, monetary and physical donations for the animal shelter will be accepted.
“The shelter struggled getting animals adopted in the county, and especially with supplies,” Appleton said. “Bigger cities have stores like Petco or PetSmart that host animals to help with adoptions and we wanted to do similar in McLean.”
Appleton said it is possible the shelter will bring some of the adoptable animals to the event, which will be set up in front of Appleton’s restaurant, Sammy Jean’s Cafe, at 273 Main Street.
Depending on the turnout, Appleton said this event is something she would like to host annually.
“Anything that brings people to Main Street is nice because some of the businesses there struggle,” she said.
Appleton said they are still looking for more vendors to sign up for the event and that there have been several sign up already.
Sammy Jean’s will be open until 3 p.m. the day of the event.
For more information on the event or to sign up as a vendor, contact Appleton at 270-280-7075 or Blus at 570-499-4969.
