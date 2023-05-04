The Calhoun Lions Club attended the Whitesville Lions Club on Monday to capture the Region 3 Travel Lion.
The purpose of the travel lion is to encourage visitation among clubs within the region.
May is Membership Drive Month and the invitation is open in all Lions Clubs.
Please consider becoming a member of Calhoun Lions Club.
