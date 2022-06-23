HARTFORD — Carolyn “Corky” Humphrey, 89, of Hartford, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, at Ohio County Hospital. Carolyn Lorene Holman was born Dec. 20, 1932 in Enterprise, Illinois to the late Jennings and Fern Orr Holman, was married to Dennis Earl Humphrey June 27, 1953 until his death April 29, 1990, was later married to James W. Humphrey until his death March 22, 2002 and was better known as “Corky” to both her family and friends. Corky was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, No Creek Homemakers and Woodmen of the World Society. In addition to her parents and two husbands, Corky was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher “Boog” Humphrey; by a granddaughter, Morgan Marsch; by a brother, Leon Wilson; and by a sister, Dorothy Simpson.
Survivors include three daughters, Pam Ball (Terry) of Hartford, Nancy McPherson (Eric) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida and Donna Marsch (Scott) of Hawesville; a son, Denny Humphrey (Michele) of Island; 7 step sons; 2 step daughters; three grandchildren, Joey Hayden, Leah Marsch and Samuel Marsch; and two step grandsons, Lynn Ball and Shane Ball.
Funeral services were held on Friday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Revs. Jesse Johnson and Mark Adkins officiated. Burial was at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County.
The Carolyn “Corky” Humphrey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund; C/O Julie King; 14758 Kentucky 136 East; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Corky at musterfuneralhomes.com.
