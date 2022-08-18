CALHOUN — Carolyn “Sunshine” Bosworth, 76, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Carolyn Louise Wilson was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Curby and Marjorie Farmer Wilson and was better known as “Sunshine” to both her friends and family.
She was a housekeeper at DAVCO Nursing Home in Owensboro, earlier worked as a cook at several area restaurants and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. Sunshine enjoyed working word puzzles, watching her favorite television shows and playing cards with her friends. In addition to her parents, Sunshine was preceded in death by a daughter, Glenna Jean Espinosa.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Joe Gaddis of Zephyrhills, Florida; a daughter, Jeannette Cadena of Dade City, Florida; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; a brother, Curby Leon Wilson of Oregon; and her long-time friend and caregiver, Mary Jane Freels of Utica.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Sunshine’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Sunshine at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.