CASA to extend services into McLean by Spring

The Ohio Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates for children seek to extend their services into McLean County by Spring this year.
CASAs are trained volunteers that donate their time to the betterment of children in situations of abuse or neglect. They work closely with family courts and social workers and act as an extra set of eyes and ears for the county judge in cases of child abuse, according to Kelsey Washburn, an Ohio Valley CASA Supervisor.
Potential CASA candidates receive 30 hours of special, comprehensive training throughout a six week time frame. During this time, candidates learn about the different factors that play a part in the process of handling abuse cases such as diversity, cultural competency, substance abuse, generational abuse and the cycle of poverty, said Washburn.
She said she hopes to have to program up and running in McLean by March or April this Spring, depending on how quickly national CASA is able to process necessary paperwork.
“We’re working with national CASA right now to get the right paperwork done, but everybody’s on board here … we just have to wait for the proper stuff to come through and then we will be ready for Judge Craig to appoint us,” Washburn said.
In addition to spending time with the child and the family to gauge the situation, part of a CASAs job is to connect families with community resources that will provide them with the assistance they need, such as getting food or school supplies.
CASAs also work closely with the child’s doctor, therapist, teachers and anyone else directly involved with the child’s life and well-being, she said.
The program currently has more than 70 active volunteers working more than 700 cases in Daviess County. Washburn said that the goal as the program extends into McLean County in the coming months is to have 75 active volunteers throughout both counties.
Volunteers sworn in will be assigned to at least one case and they commit to that case for its duration in the court system, which is usually around a year to a year and a half. Volunteers also commit to visiting with the child at least twice a month.
Washburn said the program has already received several inquiries from people in McLean about volunteering opportunities. She said they already have one volunteer already trained and ready to take cases, as well as a McLean resident on the CASA of Ohio Valley Board.
The program currently does around four training sessions on average each year in Daviess County. Training will also be available in McLean if enough people are available to attend the sessions, Washburn said.
“Part of the training is doing things in groups and learning other people’s perspectives and ideas and opinions,” she said. ”One of the things that makes a really well-rounded volunteer is having the perspective of other people, so part of our training is designed to be done in groups, so we really need at least four people.”
