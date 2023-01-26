The McLean County Animal Shelter hosted another spay and neuter clinic for cats on Wednesday, something that Manager Whitney Sullivan said she hopes to continue to offer.
“We’ve been doing the clinics off and on for a couple months,” she said. “We go through Spay-A-Stray for our spay and neuters, and they also allow us to use their van for transportation.”
The cats are dropped off the morning of the clinic, which are transported to Owensboro for their services, and can be picked up the same afternoon. The most the clinic will accept in one day is 25 cats.
Prices for the clinic are $30 for stray/feral package (which includes ear-tipping), $40 for male cats and $60 for female cats. All prices include surgery, pain shot and rabies vaccination.
Sullivan said the reproduction of cats in McLean County has been and still is a big issue.
“I stay full on cats all the time,” she said. “I have people that are waiting for me to have a spot open so they can bring cats in.”
As of Monday, Sullivan said she was almost at full capacity again.
When an animal has been at the shelter for longer than expected, Sullivan said she works with no-kill locations in Owensboro.
“Sparky is one that we work with,” she said. “They help us out a lot. They send us some of our cats to Pet Supplies Plus and PetSmart so they get adopted out pretty quick through there.”
Sullivan said Sparky will receive cats from the shelter at least one a month to once every other month.
The number of cats the shelter receives versus the number of families looking to adopt are not equal, Sullivan said.
“I don’t think it will ever balance out,” she said. “There’s just so many cats.”
The most cats the shelter has ever housed at one time is 60.
“It’s kind of a lot for this small shelter,” Sullivan said. “I don’t overcrowd them; I just put extra cages wherever I can put them.”
The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For more information, contact 270-499-4449.
