Our community has a number of small businesses that make McLean County unique and enrich the community. To celebrate and recognize these hardworking businesses, we invite you to join us as we celebrate Small Business Week from April 30 until May 6.
Small businesses are vital to our economic infrastructure and McLean County is fortunate to have a number of small businesses that not only make us unique, but also enrich our community. We want to celebrate these hardworking businesses and we invite you to join us all week long for Small Business Week.
Shopping small isn’t a once-a-year event; it’s a year-round necessity. When our small businesses thrive, our communities thrive. Small business includes the traditional brick-and-mortar customer and the online shopper. The week puts small businesses in the spotlight and encourages everyone to shop local and small. It’s a great way to get to know your neighborhood and how it’s growing and evolving. That’s one of the benefits is shopping small too! You know your dollars will stay local. Small businesses are constantly reinvesting in their communities. They donate to school programs and local organizations. That keeps your money local and makes every dollar you spend in a small business more valuable.
Give a shout-out to your favorite small businesses April 30 to May 6!
April 30
Sunday Funday — Go on an adventure somewhere in McLean County you haven’t been before and take lots of pictures.
May 1
@Mention Monday — Mention your favorite local small business and tag them on social media
May 2Takeout Tuesday — Eat at a local restaurant — Dine in, Drive -Thru, Pick-up or Delivery.
May 3
Welcome Wednesday — Welcome one of the new businesses in McLean County, say Hi and check them out!
May 4Thankful Thursday: Thank a small business owner for all they do in the community!
May 5
Friendly Friday: Grab a friend and #shoplocal Post your selfie, tag @mcleankychamber and your local shop!
May 6
Self-care Saturday: Focus some time on YOU with a trip to your local salon, get a massage, visit your local gym or get a healthy treat!
If you would like to become a McLean County Chamber of Commerce member contact via email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com or by phone 270-273-9760. We would love to have you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.