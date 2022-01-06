Amanda Clark, ministry leader for McLean County Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered program, admits that she fought hard with addiction and finding faith in powers from above.
“For me, I went through … Alcoholics Anonymous, because that is not a faith-based Christ-centered program,” Clark said. “Of course, I was mad at God. I knew who my higher power was, but I was mad at him. But, working the AA 12-steps, it got my relationship back with God.”
Clark, 41, who recently celebrated two-and-a-half years sober and will hit her third year on July 12, dealt with years of using methamphetamine as her drug of choice to numb the pain brought on from three divorces. In two of the marriages she dealt with abuse.
But Clark knew that she had to take accountability and responsibility if she wanted to see change for the better.
“I never went to treatment centers …,” Clark said. “The process was to change old people, places and things. I had to just make myself go to meetings, make myself get a sponsor, make myself work the 12 steps — and I still go to meetings … because I don’t want to … go back to (my) old ways.”
The county’s Celebrate Recovery program began last March at Community Church, 2988 Kentucky 136 E in Calhoun, which was in existence in years past but has been absent in the community for some time.
Clark assures that the program goes beyond addictions.
“Celebrate Recovery is not just about drugs or alcohol — we have other issues that we deal with,” Clark said. “We deal with food and body image issues, mental health, freedom from anger, codependency, sexual addictions, gambling addictions, physical, emotional and sexual abuse for men and women.”
Clark said that the program is also a physical and balanced program that helps overcome “hurts, habits and hang-ups.”
“It’s just to help hurting people in our community and bring us closer to Jesus and let him know … with his loving power that … we can get recovery through (Him),” Clark said.
Since starting the program, Clark said that she sees many new faces coming in every week and coming beyond the county lines, though there were some initial surprises with the turnout being located in a small county.
“We have them coming from all over,” Clark said. “We have them coming from Daviess County, Ohio County, Muhlenberg County, some from Henderson — we just got a lot coming (from) everywhere. …Word-of-mouth goes a long way ….”
And Clark believes that the people are willing to make the drive every week because of the environment that they have created at Celebrate Recovery.
“...It’s the love we give. We welcome everybody with our arms wide open,” Clark said. “We don’t judge. That’s the one thing about Community Church is they don’t judge. They didn’t judge me when I went out there. I came out and spoke the truth in front of this church, in front of God and myself. I just took the mic from Bro. Bruce (Mason) and just confessed what I’ve been doing when I was only 10 days sober, and they didn’t judge me — they loved me ….”
Though admitting addictions can be scary and some newcomers may have some hesitations to be vulnerable, Clark said that they shouldn’t be afraid of being judged.
“For the newcomers, we just love them where they’re at,” Clark said. “Hopefully by them coming to Celebrate Recovery and see how God has worked through our lives, that it will give them hope and let them know that something of what we have is what they want, and hopefully they’ll get that relationship.”
Clark said that Celebrate Recovery also has its own 12-step recovery program, which also is Christ-centered, and it gets people to build a closer relationship with Jesus.
“It gets them to understand what their higher power is,” Clark said.
Clark and Celebrate Recovery focus on the importance of fellowship through group dinners, while also having specific team members help keep people on the right track and their goals in mind, such as encourager coach Shannon Mullen, who aids people with resources and calls and texts them on a regular basis.
But even with the support in house, some may be concerned about being associated with something that may seem to be in a negative light and stigmatizing. Clark tries to ease that ideology.
“I just tell them my story,” Clark said. “I’ve been through so much, but everybody’s been through so much, and …I’ve been through all of the hurts, habits and hang-ups a lot that hopefully, it gives them hope.”
Clark realizes that she may not fully relate to some situations that others have been involved in, such as losing their children or being in jail.
“I did lose an eight-month-old grandbaby, which caused me to relapse and go harder on numbing that pain,” Clark said. “But I tell them that, you know, at least you have your kids — they’re here, they’re not gone forever. It gives them hope ….”
But the point of recovery is dependent on the people that keep showing up and putting the work in.
“... It’s all about … their willingness,” Clark said. “They have to be willing … to want a different life, a new lifestyle.”
The recovery process is a day-by-day process and goes beyond a typical 12-step program.
“...It’s not really working the 12 steps and you’re done,” Clark said. “There’s aftercare. …They always say once an addict, always an addict. But my thing is, once an addict, God can change it … but you still need to go to meetings, still need to go to Celebrate Recovery …. Each of us really needs recovery in order for us to live our lives like God intended, because we all can. There’s all kinds of different sin — it’s not just alcohol or addicts; it’s everything ….”
Celebrate Recovery meets every Friday at Community Church for dinner at 5 p.m., followed by a large group worship at 6 p.m. and small group breakout sessions at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit facebook.com/Celebrate-Recovery-100378782176338.
