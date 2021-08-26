McLean County may be seeing growth in changes and improvements, but not in overall population.
According to the latest U.S. Census Report, 9,152 people resided in the county as of 2020. This is a decrease of 379 people, as the previous population was recorded at 9,531 in the census in 2010.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said he wasn’t shocked by the results, or that some surrounding counties, which are larger geographically and in population, had similar outcomes.
“In some ways, the numbers are not surprising to me,” Dame said. “We tried to get out ahead of, what I thought, would be the census reporting numbers. It’s about a 4% reduction.
“But if you look across western Kentucky, our number is about average. We hate to lose any people, don’t get me wrong, But with us being such a small county, under 10,000, that 4% tends to hit a little worse. But 4% in a county that’s larger, that would be more of a (drop) of people.”
Compared to other counties in the Green River Area Development District, Hancock and Daviess counties were the only two that saw population growth, with 6.2% (9,095 people) and 6.9% (103,312 people), respectively.
Dame said the drop in population probably had more fluctuation through the last 10 years, attributing it to the Great Recession and the housing market collapse of 2008 affecting the population of 2010.
“If you could go back, which the census doesn’t do this, and look at year-end and year-out, you would see that the loss was more than 4%,” Dame said. “I beg to say there was probably more loss in the 2011-12 era.”
Dame said the housing market in the county by the end of 2019 and 2020 has remained strong, but the accessibility of finding places to live has continued to be a problem. Dame said that the county’s status and pride of being an agricultural community tends to limit new folks from moving in.
“You can’t expect people to move here if there (is) no physical location for people to buy (or) rent,” Dame said. “That’s a hard issue to fix if there’s no land available for individuals to either develop or to purchase.”
Dame notes that the state’s census data reflects that people are moving to counties with larger and well-known cities, which have more employment opportunities in manufacturing, while McLean County has been focused on the development of regional and industrial parks.
“What we can take away from the numbers is that (the state’s) had a gravitation towards metropolitan areas,” Dame said. “Obviously, Daviess County is home to Owensboro, ...Hancock County, I think, is seeing a residual effect from Daviess County (and) they have had an influx of more manufacturing along the river… . That’s where you’ll see a focus on regional efforts on development.”
Dame said that there are ways for the county to improve on the 2020 data by leveraging the county’s ARPA funds in the right way.
“(The) county needs to be open for business,” Dame said. “We have a constructive environment for new businesses to grow and actively seeking infrastructure improvements that will include broadband, finding ways to secure and solidify our water and public utility delivery methods and making them more affordable than what they are now …, and making sure that we are competitive, or cheaper, than the counties around us.”
Surprisingly to Dame, the county’s diversity had a positive trend.
According to the 2020 census’ diversity index map, the diversity index was at 9.7%, a 4.5% increase from 2010, despite ranking 110 out of 120 counties and having a population that’s 95% white.
The biggest jump was in the category of residents that identified themselves as two or more races, non-hispanic. In 2010, the data showed 0.6% while 2020 jumped to 2.2%.
“We are actually more diverse than what we were 10 years ago,” Dame said. “I think it may be (because) of affordability of housing — it’s cheaper to live here. We have seen an influx. It’s interesting (to see).”
However, Dame knows that diversity is still something the county tends to struggle with, noting that jobs are scarce and many individuals will find more employment opportunities in other counties.
“Our major concern is that we don’t have a diverse selection of employment opportunities,” Dame said.
Many residents that live in the county have been loyal and typically do not move away from their roots.
“A lot of the individuals that are here … have been here for generations,” Dame said. “I’m a prime example. I’m (the) fifth generation of my family to live here ..., and I’ve had relatives that are buried in this county that go back to the late 1700s. People that come here love this county, and they want to stay.”
With the current climate of the state and the county, Dame believes that the data is accurate. But he said the county may see new faces in the coming years.
“Every 10 years is a snapshot of where we’re at,” Dame said. “I think with the current situation that we’re in as a region and a country with coronavirus, there seems to be a lot of emphasis on moving to the rural areas of Kentucky and the country in general.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
