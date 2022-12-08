LIVERMORE — Chad Owen, 89, of Livermore, Kentucky passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Chadwick Owen was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Roy Hector and Bessie Ann Taylor Owen, was married to the former Norma Jean Price, July 16, 1955, and was better known as “Chad” to both his family and friends. Chad retired as a field office administrator from Texas Gas, Midland Station after 35 years of service. He was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church, where he also served as a church deacon and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Chad was a University of Kentucky Basketball fan, and also enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling to the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma Owen; a daughter, Becky Tanner (Frank) of Livermore; a son, Kevin Owen (Vicki) of Livermore; four grandsons, Dr. Brad Tanner (Susie), Scott Tanner, Garrett Owen (Melanie), and Dr. Ross Owen (Alyssa); and five great grandchildren, Colton Tanner, Julia Tanner, Jacob Tanner, Wyatt Tanner, and Clementine Owen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Chad’s family from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
Chad’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Chad Owen family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund; C/O Julie King; 14758 Kentucky 136 East; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Chad at musterfuneralhomes.com.
