On Dec. 29, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce made a social media post stating that it wants to make 2023 a year dedicated to supporting local businesses.

Sarah Kessinger, executive administrative assistant for the Chamber, said the organization has always been for local businesses.

“We’re trying to reiterate that,” she said. “We aren’t sure if most residents know what all local businesses are in the county.”

Kessinger said that word of mouth has been helpful in attracting new shoppers to businesses in the area.

“We want this to be an open door for more people to be aware of what’s in the county,” she said. “Since I’ve been with the Chamber, I’ve become more aware of what businesses are in McLean County.”

In 2022, there were 10 new businesses that became Chamber members in McLean County.

Those include:

WMTA 107.3 in Central City

Amedisys Home Health Care in Owensboro

BigOStop Smoke Shop in Livermore

Kar-Gal in Calhoun

McLean County Planning and Zoning in Calhoun

NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun

Nana’s Kountry Kafe in Sacramento

New Beginnings Sexual Support Services in Owensboro

Rough River Metal Works in Calhoun

Sammy Jean’s Café and Catering in Calhoun

“Supporting local businesses creates a trickle effect,” Kessinger said. “It all goes back into the county.”

The next McLean County Chamber of Commerce board meeting is set for Jan. 12, which is not open to the public. The next Chamber member meeting is set for Jan. 26 at noon at the McLean County Extension Office, 335 7th St. in Calhoun.

For more information about the Chamber, visit www.mcleancountychamber.com or call 270-273-9760. The Chamber office is located at 297 Main Street Calhoun, KY 42327.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

