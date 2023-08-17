The following are the dates for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce events and meetings in 2023:
Aug. 24Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun
Speaker: Terri Coke — CASA of Ohio Valley
Lunch: Provided by CASA of Ohio Valley
Sept. 28
Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun
Speaker: Paula Yevincy — United Way of Ohio Valley
Lunch: Provided by United Way of Ohio Valley
Oct. 26
Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun
Speaker: Kasey Maier — Louisville Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Lunch: Needs sponsor
There will be no meetings for the months of November or December.
