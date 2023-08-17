The following are the dates for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce events and meetings in 2023:

Aug. 24Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun

Speaker: Terri Coke — CASA of Ohio Valley

Lunch: Provided by CASA of Ohio Valley

Sept. 28

Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun

Speaker: Paula Yevincy — United Way of Ohio Valley

Lunch: Provided by United Way of Ohio Valley

Oct. 26

Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun

Speaker: Kasey Maier — Louisville Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Lunch: Needs sponsor

There will be no meetings for the months of November or December.

