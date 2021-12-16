To our membership:
On behalf of the Chamber Board, I would like to thank our membership for the continued support of our Chamber of Commerce and hope this letter finds you all well and prosperous as we begin to close out 2021. It’s been an eventful and productive year for the Chamber as we have worked to shake off the ill effects of 2020 and re-establish our growth and development mode.
Some of our accomplishments this year include:
- Joining of the State Chamber of Commerce with benefits extended to our membership
- Updated & improved our website
- Renewed & conducted our
- Annual Chamber Banquet
- Resumed our monthly in-person Membership Meetings
- Resumed & conducted the State of the City/County address
- Renewed & conducted our Annual Golf Outing
- Resumed Member Spotlights and other social media postings for our membership
- Successfully recruited new members
We are striving to add value to your membership and are currently working to develop our strategic goals for 2022. We welcome your ideas and input as to how we can better serve you in the new year to come.
We are grateful and thankful for our membership and want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Mark Melloy is the McLean County Chamber of Commerce president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.