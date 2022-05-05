Community members gathered Thursday night at Buck Creek Baptist Church for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual banquet.
After opening remarks from chamber president Mark Melloy and invocation by Bro. Thomas Webb, chamber vice president Joey Lowery kicked off the presentation of awards for the evening.
Chase Foster, a senior at McLean County High School, was selected for the “2022 Scholarship Award,” which Lowery remarked he was familiar with Foster’s story that was displayed in his entry essay and that it was “really neat to see what he’s been through and what he wants to be when he grows up.”
Speaker Mark Badertscher took the podium next to present the award for “Volunteer/Citizen of the Year” to Nick Evans of Beech Grove.
Evans, who was the owner and operator of Evans Enterprises, volunteer fireman and emergency medical technician and former magistrate, passed away earlier this year on Feb. 15 at the age of 67.
Badertscher took the time to talk about Evans before giving the award to Evans’ son Nathaniel.
“Nick not only was a Beech Grove ‘gorilla’ … but a true McLean Countian,” Badertscher said. “Hate to see him gone but his legacy will live on.”
Caitlin West, the guidance counselor at MCHS, presented the award to Kim Woodall, curriculum coordinator and building assessment coordinator, for “Educator of the Year.”
While Woodall was not present at the ceremony due to teaching students in her other role as a college professor, West spoke about Woodall’s dedication to the students and making sure the teachers and staff feel appreciated.
“Kim Woodall is not from McLean County (but) you will never meet another person who cares about McLean County and our students more than she does,” West said. “ … Kim came into our school (on) day one ready to make a difference, full of ideas and radiating positive energy ….”
Melanie Barnes, county executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) — McLean County Farm Service Agency (FSA), presented the “Business of the Year” award to the McLean County Farm Bureau.
Barnes noted the agency represented 268 families when they began in 1938 and currently serve 3,000 members, noting that the bureau has provided opportunities for young people in McLean County for many years by offering multiple $1,000 scholarships to area students along with educational opportunities and other initiatives by being community-oriented by supporting the local FFA chapter, 4-H and the McLean County Ag Fair.
Sharon Walker, chamber board member at large, presented Samantha Appleton of Sammy Jean’s Cafe & Catering in Calhoun for the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award, who also catered the event.
Toward the conclusion of the program, Melloy, who would turn his post as president over to Lowery at the conclusion of the ceremony, took time to recognize the 2021-2022 executive board members including second vice president Sarah Galloway, treasurer Sarah Hawkins, secretary Keith Stratton and board member at large Van Helton while also introducing new board members Jennifer Hamilton as secretary along with Barnes and Whitney Parker as board members at large.
Additional changes to the 2022-2023 board include Galloway now in the vice president chair, and Walker, who will take over as the second vice president.
Upon closing of the banquet, Ginger Fields, who served as the chamber’s executive administrative assistant and office administrator for the past six years, was met with a standing ovation when being presented an award for her dedication and service as Fields announced her resignation from the chamber in early April.
“...Ginger has given her heart and soul to the Chamber of Commerce and this community,” Melloy said. “She has been the face of the Chamber of Commerce … and when people think of the Chamber of Commerce, they think of Ginger.”
