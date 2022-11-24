The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its first Hometown Christmas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at 297 Main St. in Calhoun. The Chamber hopes to make it an annual event.
“We were trying to come up with a fun event we could do that focused on where the chamber is located and what we do,” said Sarah Kessinger, office administrator for the chamber. “A lot of people in the county don’t know where we’re located.”
Kessinger said the chamber wanted to show the community it is there for them, not just the businesses in the county.
Event festivities include indoor vendor booths, a bounce house, a horse-drawn wagon ride, horse rides, ornament decorating, writing letters to Santa and making reindeer food bags.
As of Monday, Kessinger said the chamber has received 12 vendor booth applications. Those applications close Nov. 30.
Santa will be doing a meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided. Santa’s petting zoo will be open. The Grinch will also be making an appearance. The Get Fried food truck will be open during the event, and there will be outdoor seating.
“We hope this event brings the community together,” Kessinger said. “That morning there’s a Christmas parade in Sacramento and one in Island that afternoon. We’re looking forward to everyone coming together and having a good time.”
STAR 107.3 will broadcast the event. There is no admission cost. All activities are free and open to the public.
For more information about the event or to be a vendor, contact the chamber at 270-273-9760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.