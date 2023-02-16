The following are the dates for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce meetings in 2023:

Feb. 237 a.m. at Beech Grove Fire Department, 445 Kentucky Highway 56, Calhoun

Speaker: Tyson

Breakfast will be provided

Mar. 23

Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun

Speaker: Heather Wagers — Criminal Division / Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution for Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Lunch: Needs sponsor

April 27

Chamber Banquet

Buck Creek Baptist Church, 3788 Kentucky Highway 431 N., Calhoun

May 25

Noon at NA-NA’s Kountry Kafe, 245 Main St., Sacramento

Speaker: Michael Davis — All the Hits Stars 107.3 FM

Lunch: Needs sponsor

June 22

Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun

Speaker: McLean County EMS

Lunch: Needs sponsor

July 27

Noon at McLean County Public Library, 116 E. Second St. Livermore

Speaker: Independence Bank

Lunch: Provided by Independence Bank

Aug. 24

Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun

Speaker: Terri Coke — CASA of Ohio Valley

Lunch: Provided by CASA of Ohio Valley

Sept. 28

Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun

Speaker: Paula Yevincy — United Way of Ohio Valley

Lunch: Provided by United Way of Ohio Valley

Oct. 26

Noon at Island City Hall, 280 Adams Ave., Island

Speaker: McLean County Planning and Zoning

Lunch: Provided by McLean County Planning and Zoning

There will be no meetings for the months of November or December.

