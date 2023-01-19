The following are the dates for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce meetings in 2023:
Jan. 26Noon at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, 297 Main St. in Calhoun.
Speaker: McLean County Chamber of Commerce board
Other dates are as follows:
Feb. 23
Mar. 23
April 20
June 22
July 27
Aug. 24
Sept. 28
Oct. 26
There will be no meetings for the months of November or December.
