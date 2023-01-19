The following are the dates for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce meetings in 2023:

Jan. 26Noon at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, 297 Main St. in Calhoun.

Speaker: McLean County Chamber of Commerce board

Other dates are as follows:

Feb. 23

Mar. 23

April 20

June 22

July 27

Aug. 24

Sept. 28

Oct. 26

There will be no meetings for the months of November or December.

