The following are the dates for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce meetings in 2023:
March 23Noon at the McLean County Extension Office, 355 Seventh St. in Calhoun
Speaker: Heather Wagers — Criminal Division / Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution for Attorney General Daniel Cameron & Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Lunch: Provided by Laurie’s Souper Savor and sponsored by Galloway’s Auto and Farm
April 27
Chamber Banquet
Buck Creek Baptist Church, 3788 Kentucky Highway 431 N., Calhoun
May 25
Noon at NA-NA’s Kountry Kafe, 245 Main St., Sacramento
Speaker: Michael Davis — All the Hits Stars 107.3 FM
Lunch: Needs sponsor
June 22
Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun
Speaker: McLean County EMS
Lunch: Needs sponsor
July 27
Noon at McLean County Public Library, 116 E. Second St. Livermore
Speaker: Independence Bank
Lunch: Provided by Independence Bank
Aug. 24Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun
Speaker: Terri Coke — CASA of Ohio Valley
Lunch: Provided by CASA of Ohio Valley
Sept. 28
Noon at Chamber of Commerce loft, 297 Main St., Calhoun
Speaker: Paula Yevincy — United Way of Ohio Valley
Lunch: Provided by United Way of Ohio Valley
Oct. 26
Noon at Island City Hall, 280 Adams Ave., Island
Speaker: McLean County Planning and Zoning
Lunch: Provided by McLean County Planning and Zoning
There will be no meetings for the months of November or December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.