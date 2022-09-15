Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community. There is nothing like walking into a local business.
Their products, services and personality add to the local landscape and create a destination not only for residents, but the region and tourists as well. It’s important to support them, thank them and celebrate them.
When you support a small business, it’s a chain reaction. Perhaps you go to a florist to pick up a unique present. Next door is a restaurant. While you are at both places, you snap a few pictures and put them on social media. In a matter of an hour or two, you’ve spent your hard earned money at two local businesses and you created a chain reaction.
What are your favorite local businesses? Help them by leaving them a positive review online, taking your friends with you next time, or just
keep doing business with them.
The next Chamber Member Meeting will be at noon, Sept. 22, at the McLean County Extension Office, 355 Seventh St., in Calhoun. The speaker is Julia Gough of Audubon Area Community Services (AACS) with lunch provided by Moonlite Bar-B-Q and sponsored by Health First CHC — Calhoun.
