Are you looking for new ways to market your business? Are you an entrepreneur seeking out more local or industry-based connections? Your greatest resource might be right in your own backyard.
Your McLean County Chamber of Commerce offers tons of opportunities to connect with local business owners, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders in your community. Local Chambers help enhance economic prosperity throughout your community by significantly boosting the reputation and image of members’ businesses.
You may be thinking that your business is too small or your schedule is too busy to get involved in and attend Chamber meetings or events. But McLean County Chamber understands that and supports all members of the community with a wide range of events — from networking opportunities to business growth and development seminars, to community-wide social events. If you can’t spare any time at the moment, you can still benefit from their members-only resources, membership listings, free advertising and business referrals and discounts.
If you’re not sure if joining McLean County Chamber is a wise investment, consider coming to one of our member meetings to network with other Chamber members and find out for yourself.
MCCC member newsAug. 17: 11 a.m. to 2
- p.m. — Independence Bank — Livermore Customer Appreciation Day
- Aug. 18: 5 to 7 p.m. — First MCCC School Drive: Fill up a cruiser/ambulance located at Farmers Bank — Calhoun location. Items or money can be dropped off at either Farmers Bank location, Farm Service Agency and MCCC office. Call 270-273-9760 for more information.
- Aug. 24: Noon — MCCC member meeting. Speaker and lunch sponsor: CASA of Ohio Valley. Location: Chamber building, 297 Main St., Calhoun.
- Aug. 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Rice Agri-Marketing fundraiser cookout: Care Net, Right to Life and Hope for Life.
- Aug. 29: 3-5 p.m. — Health First CHC — Calhoun Customer Appreciation Day.
- Aug. 30: MCPS First Day of School.
For more information about McLean County Chamber membership, contact Sarah Kessinger by phone 270-273-9760 or via email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
