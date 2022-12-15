McLean County Chamber board of directors would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to our Chamber members:

A & S Fabricating

Air Evac Med Life team

All the Hit Stars 107.3 FM

Amedisys Home Health

Area Three Fire Rescue

Atmos Energy

Audubon Area Community Services

Bridge View Pizza

Buck Creek Baptist Church

Calhoun Chiropractic Center

CASA of Ohio Valley

City Of Calhoun

City of Island

City of Livermore

City of Sacramento

Computer & Networking Solutions

Cumberland Presbyterian Church

David Scott (individual)

Donna Dant Law Firm

Corbin Wilson of Edward Jones

Katie Gunterman Shelter Insurance

Farbest Farms

Farm Credit Services

Farmers Bank & Trust

Foreman Watson Holtrey LLP

Foe-tography by Foe Family Farms

Galloway Farm & Auto Repair

God’s House of Hope

Green River Area Development District

Gray’s Counseling Service

Green River District Health Department

Green River Auto Sales

Green River Fire Fighters

Greg Longtine (individual)

Health First

Helton Insurance Agency

Hoover & Morris PLLC

Howard Rock LLC

Hudson Body Shop

IES Electric

Independence Bank

Irene Longtine (individual)

Jonathan Miller Farms

Judy Hayden (individual)

Junior Achievement of Western KY

Kenergy Kentucky Grass Cutters

KY Career Center (RESCARE Inc.)

Lamb Law Office

Laurie’s Souper Savor Margaret Scott (individual)

McLean County Planning and Zoning

McLean County EMS

McLean County Farm Service Agency

McLean County History Museum and Family Resource Center

McLean County Board of Education

McLean County Co-Op Extension

McLean County Farm Bureau

McLean County Judge-Executive

McLean County News

McLean County Public Library

McLean County PVA

Donna Wilkins of Messenger-Inquirer

Miller’s Building Supply

Moon River Coffee Bar

Muster’s Funeral Home

NA-NA’s Kountry Kafe

New Beginnings Sexual Support Services

NIMCO

OASIS INC

Owensboro Community & Technical College

Ohio Valley Insurance Lisa Vaught OHR Hospital

OneWildHoney

Stacy Ashby of Paparazzi Independent Consultant

Poole’s Pharmacy Care

QC Supply

Quisensberry & Quisenberry Law

Ranger Bees

Rice Agri Marketing

River Traditions Custom Cabinetry & Furniture LLC

RiverValley Behavioral Health

Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center

Rough River Metal Works

Sacramento Deposit Bank Sammy Jean’s Café and Catering

SERVPRO

Southern Outdoors of KY

St. Sebastian Catholic Church

Thacker Riverside Dental

The Feed Bucket

The Greenery

The Help Office

Tom Carr Photography

Truist Bank

Tucker Funeral Home

Tyson’s

United Way of Ohio Valley

USDA Ward Implements

Whitaker Gun Shop

Z’s Muffler.

Our next McLean County Chamber meeting will be at noon Thursday Jan. 26 upstairs inside the McLean County Chamber of Commerce building, 297 Main St. in Calhoun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.