McLean County Chamber board of directors would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to our Chamber members:
A & S Fabricating
Air Evac Med Life team
All the Hit Stars 107.3 FM
Amedisys Home Health
Area Three Fire Rescue
Atmos Energy
Audubon Area Community Services
Bridge View Pizza
Buck Creek Baptist Church
Calhoun Chiropractic Center
CASA of Ohio Valley
City Of Calhoun
City of Island
City of Livermore
City of Sacramento
Computer & Networking Solutions
Cumberland Presbyterian Church
David Scott (individual)
Donna Dant Law Firm
Corbin Wilson of Edward Jones
Katie Gunterman Shelter Insurance
Farbest Farms
Farm Credit Services
Farmers Bank & Trust
Foreman Watson Holtrey LLP
Foe-tography by Foe Family Farms
Galloway Farm & Auto Repair
God’s House of Hope
Green River Area Development District
Gray’s Counseling Service
Green River District Health Department
Green River Auto Sales
Green River Fire Fighters
Greg Longtine (individual)
Health First
Helton Insurance Agency
Hoover & Morris PLLC
Howard Rock LLC
Hudson Body Shop
IES Electric
Independence Bank
Irene Longtine (individual)
Jonathan Miller Farms
Judy Hayden (individual)
Junior Achievement of Western KY
Kenergy Kentucky Grass Cutters
KY Career Center (RESCARE Inc.)
Lamb Law Office
Laurie’s Souper Savor Margaret Scott (individual)
McLean County Planning and Zoning
McLean County EMS
McLean County Farm Service Agency
McLean County History Museum and Family Resource Center
McLean County Board of Education
McLean County Co-Op Extension
McLean County Farm Bureau
McLean County Judge-Executive
McLean County News
McLean County Public Library
McLean County PVA
Donna Wilkins of Messenger-Inquirer
Miller’s Building Supply
Moon River Coffee Bar
Muster’s Funeral Home
NA-NA’s Kountry Kafe
New Beginnings Sexual Support Services
NIMCO
OASIS INC
Owensboro Community & Technical College
Ohio Valley Insurance Lisa Vaught OHR Hospital
OneWildHoney
Stacy Ashby of Paparazzi Independent Consultant
Poole’s Pharmacy Care
QC Supply
Quisensberry & Quisenberry Law
Ranger Bees
Rice Agri Marketing
River Traditions Custom Cabinetry & Furniture LLC
RiverValley Behavioral Health
Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center
Rough River Metal Works
Sacramento Deposit Bank Sammy Jean’s Café and Catering
SERVPRO
Southern Outdoors of KY
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Thacker Riverside Dental
The Feed Bucket
The Greenery
The Help Office
Tom Carr Photography
Truist Bank
Tucker Funeral Home
Tyson’s
United Way of Ohio Valley
USDA Ward Implements
Whitaker Gun Shop
Z’s Muffler.
Our next McLean County Chamber meeting will be at noon Thursday Jan. 26 upstairs inside the McLean County Chamber of Commerce building, 297 Main St. in Calhoun.
