McLean County Chamber of Commerce has had a great year this far. We have added 15 new members to date. Wow! Let’s keep it up! We are finally able to host our Chamber meetings and hold events upstairs in the Chamber loft.
So many of our MCCC businesses have been involved with a lot in our community for the month of July. Whether it was hosting, sponsoring or setting up booths at our local events held within McLean County our Chamber businesses were making a difference. Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community.
“Find Sarah K Friday” has been going strong visiting different Chamber businesses each week. That particular random visit has been highlighted on our social media Facebook page. I will take a photo of either outside show casing business or photo inside of products. MCCC hopes in doing this brings recognition to our Chamber member and lets people know who that business is and location. We have several comments on who and where on our Facebook post each week.
Our Next MCCC member meeting will be at noon July 27. Speaker will be Independence Bank with lunch to be provided by Laurie’s Souper Savor.
The meeting is sponsored by Independence Bank and will be held at McLean County Public Library, 116 E. Second St. in Livermore.
If you are not a member and would like to attend a meeting or would like more information, contact Sarah Kessinger at McLean County Chamber of Commerce by phone 270-273-9760 or via email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.