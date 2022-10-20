Holidays are quickly approaching.
Our local businesses would love to help you find what you need.
We are hosting a Hometown Christmas Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
If any chamber member or nonmember would like to sign up contact McLean County Chamber of Commerce via email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com or by phone 270-273-9760.
Our last Chamber member meeting of the year will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 27 at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, 335 Seventh St. in Calhoun. The speaker will be a representative from New Beginnings, with lunch provided by Farley’s and sponsored by McLean County Farm Bureau.
